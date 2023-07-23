Aberdeen motorists facing month of major delays as roadworks begin on Auchmill Road

Aberdeen motorists are facing a month of major delays on one of the city’s busiest roads.

Roadworks began on the A96 Auchmill Road between Howes Road and the Haudagain roundabout on Saturday morning.

Council teams will be working to resurface the large section of the road over the next four weeks.

As a result, all traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a contraflow system in place with temporary traffic lights.

Traffic chaos begins

Motorists are advised there will also be no right turns along the affected area and parking restrictions will be enforced.

A number of signs have been put on display stating vehicles will be towed away if left unattended.

Access for residents will be allowed when it is safe for them to enter and leave.

A number of north-east drivers have already taken to social media to express their frustration at the disruption.

Some commented that the temporary traffic lights were only letting a few cars through at a time which led to delays of up to half an hour for some motorists.

Changes for public transport

First Bus Aberdeen has confirmed the roadworks will have an impact on several of its services, including the 17, 17A 17K and 172.

Meanwhile, the Stagecoach buses impacted are the 9, 10, 10b, 10c, x20, 35 and 727.

All services due to use the Haudagain bypass will go to the Haudagain roundabout in both directions and pick up service from there.

When the contraflow system is in place, all bus stops in one direction will not be in use.

Aberdeen City Council has apologised for any inconvenience.

The works are scheduled to be completed by 5pm on Sunday, August 20.