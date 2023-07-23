Aberdeen motorists facing month of major delays as roadworks begin on Auchmill Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen motorists facing month of major delays as roadworks begin on Auchmill Road

The resurfacing works between Howes Road and the Haudagain roundabout are already causing chaos for drivers.

By Ellie Milne
Sign on Auchmill Road announcing four weeks of roadworks
Motorists have been told to expect delays on Auchmill Road over the next four weeks due to major roadworks. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen motorists are facing a month of major delays on one of the city’s busiest roads.

Roadworks began on the A96 Auchmill Road between Howes Road and the Haudagain roundabout on Saturday morning.

Council teams will be working to resurface the large section of the road over the next four weeks.

As a result, all traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a contraflow system in place with temporary traffic lights.

Traffic chaos begins

Motorists are advised there will also be no right turns along the affected area and parking restrictions will be enforced.

A number of signs have been put on display stating vehicles will be towed away if left unattended.

Parking notice on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen
A contraflow system and parking restrictions will be in place on Auchmill Road. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Access for residents will be allowed when it is safe for them to enter and leave.

A number of north-east drivers have already taken to social media to express their frustration at the disruption.

Some commented that the temporary traffic lights were only letting a few cars through at a time which led to delays of up to half an hour for some motorists.

Changes for public transport

First Bus Aberdeen has confirmed the roadworks will have an impact on several of its services, including the 17, 17A 17K and 172.

Meanwhile, the Stagecoach buses impacted are the 9, 10, 10b, 10c, x20, 35 and 727.

All services due to use the Haudagain bypass will go to the Haudagain roundabout in both directions and pick up service from there.

When the contraflow system is in place, all bus stops in one direction will not be in use.

Aberdeen City Council has apologised for any inconvenience.

The works are scheduled to be completed by 5pm on Sunday, August 20.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A93 Spittle of Glenshee
Man, 30, dies after three-vehicle crash on the A93 near Spittal of Glenshee
Police at Aberdeen South Harbour
Man dies after being injured on ship docked at Aberdeen South Harbour
Ryan Laird, who was sacked as a tyre fitter, for a joyride in a Volkswagen.
Tyre fitter with no licence given the sack after crashing car into bus stop
Goldfish called the Real Slim Shady, horse called Hobnob and snake called Tagliatelle
Tagliatelle, Hobnob and The Real Slim Shady looking for forever homes - can you…
Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships at Aberdeen harbour on a visit before the the 2025 Tall Ship Races Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gallery: Tall Ships bring adventure to Port of Aberdeen
A police car leaving Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen. Image: Cameron Roy.
Emergency services attend accident at Nigg Bay Harbour in Aberdeen
Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered representative Laura McDonald speaking to the crowd. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Watch: Anti-cut campaigners protest outside Marischal College in Aberdeen
The Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships were visited by the Aberdeen public on Saturday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North-east residents step back in time and share family history aboard tall ships
Locals shared their thoughts about Peterhead and what change they would like to see in the town centre. Image: Denny Andonova.
'It's not perfect, but it's home': Peterhead beyond the buzz of Scottish Week
A woman has spoken out after her husband allegedly sent £10,000 to his online mistress after falling victim to a romance scam. Image: DCT Media.
Woman warns of romance scams after husband duped into sending £10k to his online…