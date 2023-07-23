Review: The Little Kicks brought big energy and electric vibes to the Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: The Little Kicks brought big energy and electric vibes to the Lemon Tree

Aberdeen indie legends The Little Kicks left a big impression on fans at the Lemon Tree

The Little Kicks owning the stage at the Lemon Tree. Photos by Steve Brockie
The Little Kicks owning the stage at the Lemon Tree. Photos by Steve Brockie
By Becca Freestone

It’s true what they say, some things get better with age, and there’s no better example of this than with one of Aberdeen’s most adored bands, The Little Kicks

Walking into the Lemon Tree, a sea of familiar faces that have been turning up to gig after gig for more years than we care to admit, were waiting in anticipation for what any self-respecting local music fan would consider one of the shows of the year.

There’s a reason that people keep showing up to see one of Aberdeen’s most celebrated bands time after time. They’re just that good.

In testament to this, as a long-standing fan from back in my teenage years (which I don’t mind admitting were quite some time ago), I actually had the privilege of having The Little Kicks play my festival-themed wedding last year, and it was one of the best choices I could have made.

There isn’t another band that could bring the vibrancy and all-round feel good energy that could have enriched one of the best days of my life more.

Taking the stage and opening with the upbeat and synthy Don’t Get Mad, Get Even, lead singer Steven Milne’s piercingly clear voice instantly has the audience mesmerized.

Singer Steven Milne wowed fans. Photos by Steve Brockie

Infectious melodies had the crowd jumping

Fans of the indie legends were here to dote on the classic songs that so many of us know and love, but were just as eager to absorb the magic of hearing some of the tunes from the new album, People Need Love, come to life for the first time.

Smashing through one one of my personal favourites, Girl, the foursome grew in energy that was being reflected back from the buzzing crowd before moving on to new album track, A Letter From Home, and we were hooked.

One of the most impressive things about this well-seasoned band is their ability to harmonize immaculately in a way that sends tingles down the spine, while owning the stage with rockstar moves all the way.

It’s impossible not to get caught up in the passion that these guys have for what they do, and just have a really good time.

The undeniable talent had fans swooning

Moving from the invigorating riffs of the new, but sure to be classic, Ruminations, to the atmospheric and emotive album title track People Need Love, the treasured Aberdeen lads held the attention of the crowd from start to finish, and the crowd left beaming from ear to ear having had nothing short of a phenomenal night of musical brilliance.

The Little Kicks never fail to create a big stir, and if you’ve never seen them before, I recommend that you do something about that as soon as possible.

 

 

More from Entertainment

Evan Davis has spoken of his father’s death (Alamy/PA)
BBC broadcaster Evan Davis was told at his wedding his father had killed himself
Matthew Healy from The 1975 (Euan Cherry/PA)
The 1975 cancel two Asian shows after Malaysia LGBT+ controversy
Tony Bennett (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Paul McCartney says working with ‘good friend’ Tony Bennett was a ‘privilege’
Highland Pride Parade through the City of Inverness
Gallery: Thousands turnout for a sun-kissed parade through Inverness for Highland Pride
Matthew Healy is the 1975 frontman (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matty Healy: A closer look at his headline-making moments
Chris Packham has urged Labour to stick by its Ulez expansion plans in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Labour should ‘stick to their guns’ on Ulez, urges TV presenter Chris Packham
Jeremy Clarkson has embraced farming in recent years (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson warns that some of his cider might explode
The 1975 performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green earlier this month (Lesley Martin/PA)
Malaysian festival cancelled over Matty Healy’s ‘controversial remarks’ at gig
Broadcaster Myleene Klass and Labour MP Olivia Blake (PA)
Myleene Klass turns ‘pain of miscarriages into power’ with campaigning win
Red Arrows in Peterhead
GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display