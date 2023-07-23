Review: The Little Kicks brought big energy and electric vibes to the Lemon Tree

It’s true what they say, some things get better with age, and there’s no better example of this than with one of Aberdeen’s most adored bands, The Little Kicks

Walking into the Lemon Tree, a sea of familiar faces that have been turning up to gig after gig for more years than we care to admit, were waiting in anticipation for what any self-respecting local music fan would consider one of the shows of the year.

There’s a reason that people keep showing up to see one of Aberdeen’s most celebrated bands time after time. They’re just that good.

In testament to this, as a long-standing fan from back in my teenage years (which I don’t mind admitting were quite some time ago), I actually had the privilege of having The Little Kicks play my festival-themed wedding last year, and it was one of the best choices I could have made.

There isn’t another band that could bring the vibrancy and all-round feel good energy that could have enriched one of the best days of my life more.

Taking the stage and opening with the upbeat and synthy Don’t Get Mad, Get Even, lead singer Steven Milne’s piercingly clear voice instantly has the audience mesmerized.

Infectious melodies had the crowd jumping

Fans of the indie legends were here to dote on the classic songs that so many of us know and love, but were just as eager to absorb the magic of hearing some of the tunes from the new album, People Need Love, come to life for the first time.

Smashing through one one of my personal favourites, Girl, the foursome grew in energy that was being reflected back from the buzzing crowd before moving on to new album track, A Letter From Home, and we were hooked.

One of the most impressive things about this well-seasoned band is their ability to harmonize immaculately in a way that sends tingles down the spine, while owning the stage with rockstar moves all the way.

It’s impossible not to get caught up in the passion that these guys have for what they do, and just have a really good time.

The undeniable talent had fans swooning

Moving from the invigorating riffs of the new, but sure to be classic, Ruminations, to the atmospheric and emotive album title track People Need Love, the treasured Aberdeen lads held the attention of the crowd from start to finish, and the crowd left beaming from ear to ear having had nothing short of a phenomenal night of musical brilliance.

The Little Kicks never fail to create a big stir, and if you’ve never seen them before, I recommend that you do something about that as soon as possible.