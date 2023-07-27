Historic locomotive steam train to visit Aberdeen today and on Saturday

Rail enthusiasts will have the chance to see a preserved locomotive steam train when it visits the north-east later today and on Saturday.

The London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) Jubilee Class 5690 Leander is visiting the north-east as part of its “Aberdonian Tour” and will depart for Edinburgh Waverley later this afternoon.

The train, which was built in 1936, will be at the following north-east locations today later today:

Aberdeen – 4.36pm

Aberdeen Ferryhill Junction – 4.38pm

Craiginches South – 4.40pm

Aberdeen A56 Signal – 4.41pm

Aberdeen A320 Signal – 4.44pm

Newtonhill Signal A222 – 4.52pm

Stonehaven – 4.59pm

Carmont – 5.06pm

Laurencekirk – 5.15pm

The vintage train will return to the north-east from its venture to the capital on Saturday and enthusiasts will be able to see it at:

Laurencekirk – 1.44pm

Carmont – 1.52pm

Stonehaven – 1.57pm

Newtonhill Signal A223 – 2.03pm

Aberdeen A229 Signal – 2.07pm

Aberdeen A55 Signal – 2.11pm

Craiginches South – 2.12pm

Aberdeen Ferryhill Junction – 2.15pm

Aberdeen – 2.18pm

On its return to Aberdeen, it will be watered, refilled with coal and turned around at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT), which this week opened to the public.

Located in the city’s Polmuir Avenue, the venue welcomed one of the world’s most famous trains earlier this month, when The Flying Scotsman was in town.

It will be at FRHT on Saturday until 3pm – with the site entrance through the footpath in Duthie Park – and will be open between 12pm and 5pm on both days.

Although admission is free of a charge, a post by the group on Facebook said that ” a donation big or small will be very much appreciated”.

‘Expected to be extremely popular’

West Coast Railways, who operate the historic route, said: “This service is expected to be extremely popular with many people going to see this train.

“Please use safe vantage points to see and take pictures of the train – stay clear of the line and do not risk your safety or that of others by trespassing on the tracks.”