Historic locomotive steam train to visit Aberdeen today and on Saturday

The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander is on an "Aberdonian Tour".

By Chris Cromar
An LMS Locomotive 75690 Leander 4-6-0 Jubilee class train.
A Leander locomotive train, similar to this one, is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Rail enthusiasts will have the chance to see a preserved locomotive steam train when it visits the north-east later today and on Saturday.

The London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS) Jubilee Class 5690 Leander is visiting the north-east as part of its “Aberdonian Tour” and will depart for Edinburgh Waverley later this afternoon.

The train, which was built in 1936, will be at the following north-east locations today later today:

  • Aberdeen – 4.36pm
  • Aberdeen Ferryhill Junction – 4.38pm
  • Craiginches South – 4.40pm
  • Aberdeen A56 Signal – 4.41pm
  • Aberdeen A320 Signal – 4.44pm
  • Newtonhill Signal A222 – 4.52pm
  • Stonehaven – 4.59pm
  • Carmont – 5.06pm
  • Laurencekirk – 5.15pm
The Flying Scotsman, with people standing watching.
The Flying Scotsman was in Aberdeen earlier this month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The vintage train will return to the north-east from its venture to the capital on Saturday and enthusiasts will be able to see it at:

  • Laurencekirk – 1.44pm
  • Carmont – 1.52pm
  • Stonehaven – 1.57pm
  • Newtonhill Signal A223 – 2.03pm
  • Aberdeen A229 Signal – 2.07pm
  • Aberdeen A55 Signal – 2.11pm
  • Craiginches South – 2.12pm
  • Aberdeen Ferryhill Junction – 2.15pm
  • Aberdeen – 2.18pm

On its return to Aberdeen, it will be watered, refilled with coal and turned around at the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust (FRHT), which this week opened to the public.

Located in the city’s Polmuir Avenue, the venue welcomed one of the world’s most famous trains earlier this month, when The Flying Scotsman was in town.

The Flying Scotsman, with people standing in front of it.
Large numbers of people welcomed The Flying Scotsman to Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It will be at FRHT on Saturday until 3pm – with the site entrance through the footpath in Duthie Park – and will be open between 12pm and 5pm on both days.

Although admission is free of a charge, a post by the group on Facebook said that ” a donation big or small will be very much appreciated”.

‘Expected to be extremely popular’

West Coast Railways, who operate the historic route, said: “This service is expected to be extremely popular with many people going to see this train.

“Please use safe vantage points to see and take pictures of the train – stay clear of the line and do not risk your safety or that of others by trespassing on the tracks.”

