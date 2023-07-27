Roadworks to create bus priority route in Aberdeen to begin next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Roadworks to create bus priority route in Aberdeen to begin next week

A number of temporary road and lane closures will be in place over the next three weeks.

By Ellie Milne
This section of Guild Street in Aberdeen will be closed off with a new bus gate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Guild Street will be closed to traffic on certain dates while the roadworks are completed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Works to create a new bus priority route in Aberdeen city centre will begin next week.

The new road layout aims to reduce travel times for buses and to minimise general traffic on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street.

Aberdeen City Council teams will begin work on Monday to stop these streets from being used as through-routes.

Pedal cycles, taxis, local hire vehicles and goods vehicles will also be able to use the priority route, which was agreed at a council meeting last June.

The council also hopes the changes will encourage more people to use sustainable or active travel, in line with the City Centre Masterplan.

Overview of traffic changes in Aberdeen
Overview of traffic changes  in Aberdeen . Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Roadworks will be carried out on a rolling basis for about three weeks, first on Market Street followed by Guild Street and Bridge Street.

Scottish Gas Networks will close Union Terrace from July 31 to August 11 to carry out a gas extension to a nearby property at the same time.

Access to the Trinity Centre car park and the roads adjacent to the restrictions will be maintained.

Once finished, new bus gates and lanes will be created on Union Street, Market Street, the east side of Guild street and Bridge Street.

There will also be a ban on turning right from Union Terrace to Rosemount Viaduct and Schoolhill will remain a pedestrian and cycling zone.

When are the roadworks taking place?

Road closures between Monday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 2:

  • Union Street westbound from Market Street to Marischal Street
  • Market Street from Guild Street to Union Street

Lane closures between Monday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 2:

  • Castle Street from Union Street to King Street
  • King Street from West North Street to Castle Street
  • East North Street – 328ft stretch from the junction of King Street
  • West North Street – 328ft stretch from the junction of King Street

Lane closures between Monday, August 7 and Friday, August 11:

  • Carmelite Street
  • Denburn Road – road below Trinity Centre
  • Wapping Street

Road closures between Saturday, August 12 and Monday, August 14:

  • Bridge Street
  • Union Terrace
Bus on Bridge Street in Aberdeen
Roadworks will be carried out on Bridge Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Lane closures between Saturday, August 12 and Monday, August 14:

  • College Street from Guild Street and Wapping Street
  • Union Street from Diamond Street and Union Terrace

Road closures between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18:

  • Guild Street from Market Street to Carmelite Street

Lane closures between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18:

  • Market Street from Guild Street south to Union Street
  • Virginia Street from Shore Brae to Market Street
  • Bridge Street and Guild Street will both be closed northbound on August 14

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Outside of hotel and car park.
'Deathtrap hotel' brothers buy former AECC Holiday Inn Express
Aberdein Considine head office on Bon-Accord Crescent.
Offices planned to become homes as Aberdeen law firm eyes up new HQ
Guild Street will be closed to traffic on certain dates while the roadworks are completed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Olympic swimmer Hannah Miley launches fundraiser after puppy breaks jaw
Peterhead Transport Interchange to reopen following improvement works. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Peterhead bus station to reopen following £250,000 upgrade
An LMS Locomotive 75690 Leander 4-6-0 Jubilee class train.
Historic locomotive steam train to visit Aberdeen today and on Saturday
Shell's Shearwater production hub in the UK North Sea.
Shell announces UK North Sea Penguins delay alongside latest results
Guild Street will be closed to traffic on certain dates while the roadworks are completed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Russian businessman punched and kicked wife at Donald Trump resort
Guild Street will be closed to traffic on certain dates while the roadworks are completed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire food firm Macphie marks four decades of employee trust
Guild Street will be closed to traffic on certain dates while the roadworks are completed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Man handed unpaid work over sex act next to CCTV camera
A93 Spittle of Glenshee
Motorcyclist who died in crash near Spitall of Glenshee named