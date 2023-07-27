Roadworks to create bus priority route in Aberdeen to begin next week

Works to create a new bus priority route in Aberdeen city centre will begin next week.

The new road layout aims to reduce travel times for buses and to minimise general traffic on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street.

Aberdeen City Council teams will begin work on Monday to stop these streets from being used as through-routes.

Pedal cycles, taxis, local hire vehicles and goods vehicles will also be able to use the priority route, which was agreed at a council meeting last June.

The council also hopes the changes will encourage more people to use sustainable or active travel, in line with the City Centre Masterplan.

Roadworks will be carried out on a rolling basis for about three weeks, first on Market Street followed by Guild Street and Bridge Street.

Scottish Gas Networks will close Union Terrace from July 31 to August 11 to carry out a gas extension to a nearby property at the same time.

Access to the Trinity Centre car park and the roads adjacent to the restrictions will be maintained.

Once finished, new bus gates and lanes will be created on Union Street, Market Street, the east side of Guild street and Bridge Street.

There will also be a ban on turning right from Union Terrace to Rosemount Viaduct and Schoolhill will remain a pedestrian and cycling zone.

When are the roadworks taking place?

Road closures between Monday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 2:

Union Street westbound from Market Street to Marischal Street

Market Street from Guild Street to Union Street

Lane closures between Monday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 2:

Castle Street from Union Street to King Street

King Street from West North Street to Castle Street

East North Street – 328ft stretch from the junction of King Street

West North Street – 328ft stretch from the junction of King Street

Lane closures between Monday, August 7 and Friday, August 11:

Carmelite Street

Denburn Road – road below Trinity Centre

Wapping Street

Road closures between Saturday, August 12 and Monday, August 14:

Bridge Street

Union Terrace

Lane closures between Saturday, August 12 and Monday, August 14:

College Street from Guild Street and Wapping Street

Union Street from Diamond Street and Union Terrace

Road closures between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18:

Guild Street from Market Street to Carmelite Street

Lane closures between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18: