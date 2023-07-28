Forres Mechanics disappointed to lose Ben Barron to Elgin City – but add Dylan Lawrence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics disappointed to lose Ben Barron to Elgin City – but add Dylan Lawrence

Barron has made the step up from the Breedon Highland League to League Two, but the Can-Cans have managed to bring in Dylan Lawrence on loan.

By Callum Law
Ben Barron has joined Elgin City from Forres Mechanics, but Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald has managed to recruit Dylan Lawrence and Calum Frame.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is disappointed to have lost Ben Barron – but believes he has sourced replacements to fill the void.

The 18-year-old striker has joined League Two Elgin City after an impressive 2022-23 Breedon Highland League campaign in which he scored 16 goals.

However, as part of the deal the Can-Cans have secured striker Dylan Lawrence, 20, on loan from the Black and Whites until January.

Forres have also signed former Ross County prospect Calum Frame, 17, on a two-year contract.

Reflecting on Barron’s departure, Mosset Park boss MacDonald said: “Ben’s been incredible. In my football career I’ve come across very few young men like him with such a good approach, attitude and dedication.

“He really wants to improve and does a lot of work in his own time. He’s vocal now and he’s become a leader as a young player.

“He’s also progressed physically.

“He’s not the finished article yet and he knows that.

“But, because of Ben’s attitude and professionalism, I think he’ll do nothing but improve and can continue to progress further.

Dylan Lawrence has joined Forres on loan from Elgin.

“Nobody at Forres wanted to lose him, but equally we won’t stand in the way of boys if we feel the move is right for them.

“I think he’s a role model for a lot of young players.

“He handled the disappointment of being let go by a full-time club in Inverness Caley Thistle, but he never moaned or showed any bitterness.

“He just took it as a positive that he had to work harder, and he’s come into a tough league in the Highland League and scored 16 goals last season in a mid-table side.

“He’s a great lad and his mum and dad have also been fantastic to deal with, and it’s been a great example of how to conduct yourself.”

New recruits up to the challenge

Looking ahead, MacDonald is optimistic about what Lawrence and Frame – who has netted three times as a trialist in pre-season – will bring to Forres.

He added: “I know Ross Draper (Elgin player-manager) really rates Dylan and was reluctant to put him on loan, but feels a bit more experience and game time at our level will do him good.

“He’s played a lot of games for Elgin. It’s not a backward step for Dylan – it’s just trying to get regular game time and polish up on a couple of things, and then he’ll be ready to cement his place at Elgin.

“Dylan’s a player I’ve always admired and I’ve enquired about him before. We’re looking forward to working with him and hopefully he enjoys it and can kick on at Forres.

“We’re also delighted to get Calum in. He’s maybe somebody that was under the radar.

“I’d watched him for the Ross County under-18s a couple of times last season.

“He’s got the attributes we’re looking for. He’s quick, he makes clever runs and in terms of the physical side of the game, he’s surprised me with how he can look after himself.

“Calum’s a very good finisher and he scored something like 14 goals in 22 for County U18s.

“He has got the knack for scoring goals and hopefully he continues that.

“He’s impressed everyone at the club during the trial period.”

