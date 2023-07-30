Keith pensioner pushed woman down stairs following hotel room sex attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith pensioner pushed woman down stairs following hotel room sex attack

Staff at Aberdeen's Station Hotel found Derrick Henderson's victim lying injured and shouting for help in the stairwell in her underwear.

By David McPhee
Derrick Henderson, 74, admitted sexually assaulting and attacking a woman at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
A woman was found broken and battered by staff in a hotel stairwell after being sexually assaulted and beaten up by a 74-year-old pensioner.

Derrick Henderson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted grabbing the woman’s private parts at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen before she fled their room in terror.

But Henderson caught up with her in the hallway where he punched her to the face before throttling her.

The woman managed to break away once more and made it to the stairway, where Henderson again caught up with her and shoved her down a flight of steps.

Hotel staff found her lying injured and shouting for help on the stairs in her underwear.

Woman fled hotel room

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that on June 28 last year Henderson made advances towards the woman for sex, which she rebuffed.

However, Henderson ignored her pleas to stop and grabbed at her breast and private parts.

“A struggle ensued and they both ended up on the floor,” Ms Spark said.

“The complainer, fearing for her safety, broke free and ran from the room.

“The accused gave chase and caught up with her in the hallway, grabbing her by the hair. He punched her to the face and repeatedly struck her on the body.

“He then grabbed her by the throat and squeezed tightly, restricting her breathing.”

The woman managed to break free of Henderson’s clutches and ran toward the fire escape where she made her way onto the metal stairwell.

But she was once again chased down by Henderson, who caught up with her and pushed her down the stairs before walking away and leaving her lying there.

Victim found by staff

The court heard the woman was so traumatised she refused to leave the stairwell for fear Henderson would return, so she waited there shouting for help.

Two staff members discovered her lying in the stairwell, crying and distressed in her top and underwear.

As a result of the attack, the woman had bruising to her cheekbone and breast, a swollen forehead and pain to the left side of her body.

Henderson, of Seafield Park, Keith, pleaded guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting the woman, physically assaulting her and pushing her down a flight of stairs to her injury.

Defence solicitor Robert Cruickshank called for reports to be carried out into Henderson’s background.

Sheriff Ian Duguid placed the pensioner on the sex offenders register and deferred sentence until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order to be carried out.

