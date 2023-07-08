Coastguard and lifeboat teams called out to five paddleboard incidents due to wind direction

While many enjoyed the sun across north and north-east, coastguard and lifeboat teams were tasked with five paddleboarder rescues throughout the day.

Macduff lifeboat was originally tasked to help a paddleboarder near Sandend beach, but the person managed to get themselves out of difficulty and they were stood down.

The team was then sent alongside Macduff and Fraserburgh coastguard teams and an oil industry helicopter to find a missing paddleboarder from Pennan at around 4.20pm.

The helicopter spotted the paddleboarder, who had been blown out to sea three-quarters of a mile offshore.

He was recovered by the lifeboat team back to the harbour by 6.20pm and put in the care of coastguard teams.

The Moray Independent Rescue boat and Nairn coastguard team were first sent to help two people stuck on a sandbar east of Nairn.

They were recovered to Nairn harbour by the lifeboat into the care of the coastguard team.

The Moray Independent Rescue boat was then sent to help another paddleboarder in difficulty more than half a mile north of east beach in Nairn.

Despite the warmer weather, the winds were still strong enough to drag the water sports lovers out to sea says the coastguard.

“It’s all been paddleboarders today,” a coastguard spokesman said. “I’d say 80% of our jobs today have been paddleboarders.

“It’s due to the wind direction today.”

This comes after four young boys were rescued after being swept out to sea in two separate paddleboarding incidents in the Highlands and islands earlier today.