Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman’s death

Stonehaven’s open-air pool has reopened after the death of a woman at the facility.

Emergency services were called to the pool at around 3pm on Saturday after reports of the woman taking unwell.

Police later confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with her death being treated as “unexplained”.

Swimmers were then asked to leave the pool area, with police blocking off the door to the centre to prevent people from getting in.

A police spokesman said on Saturday: “Around 3pm we were made aware of a person having taken unwell in The Links area of Stonehaven.

“Emergency services attended however a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A Facebook post by the swimming pool on Sunday said: “Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool will be open today.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for an update.