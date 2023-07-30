Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman’s death

Emergency services were called to the pool on Saturday after reports the woman had taken unwell.

By Shanay Taylor
An ambulance at Stonehaven open air pool on Saturday
An ambulance at Stonehaven open air pool on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson

Stonehaven’s open-air pool has reopened after the death of a woman at the facility.

Emergency services were called to the pool at around 3pm on Saturday after reports of the woman taking unwell.

Police later confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, with her death being treated as “unexplained”.

Swimmers were then asked to leave the pool area, with police blocking off the door to the centre to prevent people from getting in.

A police spokesman said on Saturday: “Around 3pm we were made aware of a person having taken unwell in The Links area of Stonehaven.

Police cars at Stonehaven pool
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Image: DC Thomson

Emergency services attended however a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A Facebook post by the swimming pool on Sunday said: “Stonehaven Heated Open Air Pool will be open today.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for an update.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Barbie has caused an explosion in ticket sales. Image: Alamy/PA)
Could Barbenheimer be the come-back kid for Aberdeen's struggling cinemas?
Flora the cat, Pabs the ferret, and Effi and Francine the rabbits
Flora, Pabs, Effi and Francine need new north-east homes - can you help?
St Machar Academy pupils jumping on the stone steps outside the school
Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades
The countryside cottage once fit for a queen. Image: Moxon Architects
Queen Victoria’s crumbling Deeside picnic cottage could be resurrected and opened to visitors
Youngsters posing on a fence with some horses
Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years
The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander locomotive is 87 years old. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 87-year-old steam locomotive rolls into Aberdeen to much fanfare
Reservists in the trench
7 Scots Reservists help repair WWI trench at Gordon Highlanders Museum
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman dead following 'unexplained' incident at Stonehaven swimming pool
Charlton Athletic pitch, The Valley. Image: Toyin Oshodi/ProSports/Shutterstock .
Dons fans descend on London ahead of friendly against Charlton Athletic
Munro's Travel managing director Murray Burnett, and training academy graduates Annabel McColl, Marc Taylor and Rebecca Thomson.
Academy accelerates new talent pipeline at Aberdeen firm Munro’s Travel