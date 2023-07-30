24 Best pictures as picnics, pipers and iconic vehicles star at Drum Castle classic car show

Hundreds of classic car fans visited an Aberdeenshire castle on Sunday for one of the region’s biggest shows of its kind.

The Grampian Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club’s (JEC) Annual Gathering and Car Show held at Drum Castle is one of the north-east’s most popular car shows.

Held since 2000, the event is a much-anticipated occasion for Jaguar enthusiasts all over Grampian and it did not disappoint.

The event also supports local charities, raising over £80,000 over the course of several years.

Visitors soaked up the sun while seeing iconic Jaguars and Daimlers dating back a number of decades.

Peter Vardy Jaguar also had four new cars on show.

Revellers also had the chance to win some raffle prizes, and enjoy some strawberries and cream and burgers, while soaking in the music from the Gordon Highlanders Association pipe band.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the event to capture the event in all its glory.