Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

24 Best pictures as picnics, pipers and iconic vehicles star at Drum Castle classic car show

Hundreds of people took in a sparkling display of Jaguars and Daimlers dating back several decades.

Lisa Shaw with her grandchildren Euan and Isla Edwards and their dog Harvey.
By Lottie Hood and Heather Fowlie

Hundreds of classic car fans visited an Aberdeenshire castle on Sunday for one of the region’s biggest shows of its kind.

The Grampian Jaguar Enthusiasts’ Club’s (JEC) Annual Gathering and Car Show held at Drum Castle is one of the north-east’s most popular car shows.

Held since 2000, the event is a much-anticipated occasion for Jaguar enthusiasts all over Grampian and it did not disappoint.

The event also supports local charities, raising over £80,000 over the course of several years.

Visitors soaked up the sun while seeing iconic Jaguars and Daimlers dating back a number of decades.

Peter Vardy Jaguar also had four new cars on show.

Revellers also had the chance to win some raffle prizes, and enjoy some strawberries and cream and burgers, while soaking in the music from the Gordon Highlanders Association pipe band.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the event to capture the event in all its glory.

The Annual Gathering and Car Show at Drum Castle, Drumoak.
Teresa Waugh with Lily and her husband’s Jaguar XJS.
Sheila Gray and Agnes Burnett enjoying the sunshine.
People attended the car show at the castle today.
Proud car owners talking about their pride and joys!
The pipe band entertained the crowds.
A fantastic turnout from the public and the number of vintage cars on the grounds of the castle.
Pat Walker sitting in her 1950 Mark 5 Jaguar.
Andy O’Neil, Phil Mackinder and Jim Rawlings sitting with their Jaguars the XJ308 and the XJ350.
A judge has a close inspection of all the cars.
Lots of amazing vehicles showed up today.
Judges have a close inspection of all the cars.
Vintage cars sit in rows next to each other.
A bonnie car in front of a bonnie castle!
A large gathering to see the cars today.
A beautiful vintage car all shiny and polished!
Car enthusiasts talking amongst themselves about their cars.
Another black beauty!
Enjoying some shade.
A nice line up of Jaguars.
A beautiful day at the castle today.
Frank Brown with his 1953 XK120 Drophead.
Car enthusiasts eyeing up the different vintage cars.
The Annual Gathering and Car Show at Drum Castle 2023 was a raring success.

