Body of woman discovered in water near Crathes Bridge

The body of a woman has been discovered in the water near Crathes in Aberdeenshire.

Her body was discovered at 6.50pm on Monday and a large police presence was in the area on the River Dee.

The woman has not been named by police.

Police said while inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances, her death was not believed to be suspicious.s.

Emergency services were called to the A957 at Crathes Bridge at around 7.20pm.

Residents reported seeing police cars and ambulances on either side of the River Dee.

A police spokesman said: “Around 6.50pm on Monday, July 31 July, the body of a woman was discovered near the River Dee, Crathes, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Fire crews were called to the scene by police.

A spokesman for the fire service said they were requested to help officers with a water rescue.

Two appliances were sent to the scene from Banchory. The crews left the area at 8.20pm.