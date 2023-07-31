Exclusive: Aberdeen reject £1.1m bid for Ylber Ramadani from Lecce

Aberdeen have rejected a £1.1million bid for midfielder Ylber Ramadani from Serie A side Lecce.

The 27-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Serie A side over the past few weeks.

Lecce have stepped up their pursuit of the Albania international with their bid of £1.1m knocked back by the Dons.

Hellas Verona are also understood to be keen on the player, who was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win against Charlton.

The midfielder threw his strip into the crowd at the end of the game at The Valley, which had some Dons fans questioning whether it was a sign that the player’s time at Pittodrie was coming to an end.

It is understood Ramadani is very keen to move to Italy but the Dons are determined to get the right price for the player who made 44 appearances last term during his first season at the club.

The midfielder has two years remaining on his Dons contract.