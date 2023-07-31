Exclusive: Aberdeen reject £1.1m bid for Ylber Ramadani from Lecce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Aberdeen reject £1.1m bid for Ylber Ramadani from Lecce

Midfielder Ramadani is also believed to be a target for fellow Serie A side Hellas Verona.

By Danny Law
Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.
Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have rejected a £1.1million bid for midfielder Ylber Ramadani from Serie A side Lecce.

The 27-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Serie A side over the past few weeks.

Lecce have stepped up their pursuit of the Albania international with their bid of £1.1m knocked back by the Dons.

Hellas Verona are also understood to be keen on the player, who was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win against Charlton.

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS

The midfielder threw his strip into the crowd at the end of the game at The Valley, which had some Dons fans questioning whether it was a sign that the player’s time at Pittodrie was coming to an end.

It is understood Ramadani is very keen to move to Italy but the Dons are determined to get the right price for the player who made 44 appearances last term during his first season at the club.

The midfielder has two years remaining on his Dons contract.

