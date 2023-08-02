Church minister quits after investigation into complaint about his conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church minister quits after investigation into complaint about his conduct

Terry Taggart served as the rector of St Mary's Episcopal Church in Aberdeen.

Terry Taggart has resigned from his post. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

A minister has quit after his church opened an investigation into a complaint about his behaviour.

Reverend Canon Terry Taggart served as the rector of St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Aberdeen until earlier this year.

But his position came under scrutiny after a complaint was lodged against him.

A spokesman for the Scottish Episcopal Church said: “Terry Taggart has resigned as rector of St Mary’s in Aberdeen and from his role with the diocese.

“An internal church process was commenced following the lodging of a complaint.

“Terry Taggart resigned following the lodging of that complaint.”

‘He will not be returning’

Taggart last featured in the church’s weekly newsletter in April.

For a month after that, members of the congregation were advised to contact assistant priest Roger Dyer while Taggart was having “time off”.

That message stopped appearing at the end of May and there has been no further mention of him since.

Reverend Terry Taggart with the jackets and clothing received last year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

A church spokesman added: “He will not be returning to ministry with the Scottish Episcopal Church.”

Before arriving at the church in the city’s Carden Place in September 2018, Taggart served as priest-in-charge of St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Stornoway.

His appointment there in 2015 made headlines.

That was mainly because of the link between his surname and his previous career as a police officer.

Church featured during winter jacket appeal

Taggart spent 25 years as an officer with Lincolnshire Police, rising to the rank of sergeant.

According to his recently deleted profile on the St Mary’s website, he was also studying history part-time at the University of Aberdeen.

The 65-year-old is originally from the east end of Glasgow.

Taggart was featured in the Press and Journal last winter, when St Mary’s launched an event aimed at helping people during the cost-of-living crisis.

More than 400 coats and jackets were donated to those in need.

We tracked down Taggart’s most recent mobile number in an attempt to invite him to comment on the investigation.

But when the person who answered the phone realised he was talking to a reporter, he ended the call.

