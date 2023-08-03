Health chiefs describe ‘most significant risks’ to two delayed Aberdeen hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Health chiefs describe ‘most significant risks’ to two delayed Aberdeen hospitals

The Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital at Foresterhill were supposed to open in 2020 but were hit with repeated delays and soaring costs.

By Adele Merson
Baird Family Hospital is currently under construction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Baird Family Hospital is currently under construction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian says design changes are the “most significant risk” facing the construction of two Aberdeen hospitals with the health board working “as fast as it possibly can” to provide firm opening dates.

A review is under way after problems emerged with the ventilation and water systems at the Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital on the Foresterhill site.

The two major infrastructure projects were first expected to open in 2020 but have been hit by repeated delays and soaring costs.

Health chiefs at NHS Grampian are unable to confirm when the hospitals will now open as a result of the “ongoing review”.

It was hoped the Anchor Centre would open in October but it is understood this target will no longer be met because of the review process.

Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital is facing a delay until September next year.

Adam Coldwells. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Adam Coldwells, deputy chief executive of NHS Grampian, told the P&J that only when the review is completed will they know the timeline for both projects.

Garry Kidd, project director, told a meeting of the health board in Elgin on Thursday, that it is “unclear at this stage how far-reaching” design changes will be.

He said it is the “most significant risk” facing construction of the buildings.

He also described the “significant financial pressure” facing contractors.

The price concerns is blamed on the Covid pandemic and market changes in recent months.

What led to the review?

A review process, called NHS Scotland Assure, was set up in 2021 after a string of problems with hospitals in Edinburgh and Glasgow

It emerged in April that the Baird and Anchor hospitals were both being delayed after concerns were raised over water and ventilation systems.

The Anchor Centre is currently under construction at Foresterhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Construction began in August 2021 so the health board is now working to confirm what design changes are required to the already partially constructed facilities.

The areas being assessed are the water system in both buildings, the open plan treatment area within the Anchor Centre, and the neo-natal unit and operating theatres within the Baird Family Hospital.

One example given in the board meeting of a design change is that “little-used sinks” could be removed as they are seen as a “high infection risk”.

Two-month wait

Mr Kidd told the health board: “I can’t give a firm date. It would be foolish of me to do that. But we are working as fast as we can to create that certainty.”

The project director he would “hope to have some clarity over what the requirement for any design change would be” in two months.

He said: “I don’t want to be vague, I want to keep the pressure on as much as I possibly can.

“That pressure at the moment is driving consensus so we know exactly what the issues are in these areas and reaching solutions for these areas.

“In a lot of instances that could just be providing reassurance about mitigation measures and in other areas we’re having to change the design.”

Baird Family Hospital on the Foresterhill site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Anchor Centre will offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders.

The Baird Family Hospital will bring together maternity services, as well as breast screening and gynaecology services.

Alison Evison, chair of the NHS Grampian board, said teams are working together to ensure that when the building opens it is the “best it can possibly be” and is able to stay open to serve people in the north-east.

She added: “When the building was designed it met all the top standards then but life has moved on and learning has been had since then and that’s why these developments are happening.”

