Health chiefs describe ‘most significant risks’ to two delayed Aberdeen hospitals

NHS Grampian says design changes are the “most significant risk” facing the construction of two Aberdeen hospitals with the health board working “as fast as it possibly can” to provide firm opening dates.

A review is under way after problems emerged with the ventilation and water systems at the Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital on the Foresterhill site.

The two major infrastructure projects were first expected to open in 2020 but have been hit by repeated delays and soaring costs.

Health chiefs at NHS Grampian are unable to confirm when the hospitals will now open as a result of the “ongoing review”.

It was hoped the Anchor Centre would open in October but it is understood this target will no longer be met because of the review process.

Meanwhile, the Baird Family Hospital is facing a delay until September next year.

Adam Coldwells, deputy chief executive of NHS Grampian, told the P&J that only when the review is completed will they know the timeline for both projects.

Garry Kidd, project director, told a meeting of the health board in Elgin on Thursday, that it is “unclear at this stage how far-reaching” design changes will be.

He said it is the “most significant risk” facing construction of the buildings.

He also described the “significant financial pressure” facing contractors.

The price concerns is blamed on the Covid pandemic and market changes in recent months.

What led to the review?

A review process, called NHS Scotland Assure, was set up in 2021 after a string of problems with hospitals in Edinburgh and Glasgow

It emerged in April that the Baird and Anchor hospitals were both being delayed after concerns were raised over water and ventilation systems.

Construction began in August 2021 so the health board is now working to confirm what design changes are required to the already partially constructed facilities.

The areas being assessed are the water system in both buildings, the open plan treatment area within the Anchor Centre, and the neo-natal unit and operating theatres within the Baird Family Hospital.

One example given in the board meeting of a design change is that “little-used sinks” could be removed as they are seen as a “high infection risk”.

Two-month wait

Mr Kidd told the health board: “I can’t give a firm date. It would be foolish of me to do that. But we are working as fast as we can to create that certainty.”

The project director he would “hope to have some clarity over what the requirement for any design change would be” in two months.

He said: “I don’t want to be vague, I want to keep the pressure on as much as I possibly can.

“That pressure at the moment is driving consensus so we know exactly what the issues are in these areas and reaching solutions for these areas.

“In a lot of instances that could just be providing reassurance about mitigation measures and in other areas we’re having to change the design.”

The Anchor Centre will offer treatment for cancer and blood disorders.

The Baird Family Hospital will bring together maternity services, as well as breast screening and gynaecology services.

Alison Evison, chair of the NHS Grampian board, said teams are working together to ensure that when the building opens it is the “best it can possibly be” and is able to stay open to serve people in the north-east.

She added: “When the building was designed it met all the top standards then but life has moved on and learning has been had since then and that’s why these developments are happening.”