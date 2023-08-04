Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Dons can compete in Europe and domestically

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Dons can compete in Europe and domestically

Dons shotstopper excited at prospect of competing on two fronts as new campaign begins at Livingston.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen are back in Europe after securing a third-place finish last season but as a new campaign begins Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes his club can be better.

The group stages of European football await Barry Robson’s side after they reeled in Hearts to clinch third place in the Premiership in the second half of last season.

But the challenges of a new competition bring added demands on the squad domestically.

Roos, however, insists he and his team-mates can handle the extra workload.

He said: “We’ve given ourselves a platform in the new season but we have to try to be better.

“It’s looking good and I’m really excited. I can’t wait for Saturday.

“The aim and ambition of this club is to be in Europe. Qualifying last year was brilliant but now we have to try to compete in these competitions and in the league.

“It’s great to have eight guaranteed games and it’s good for us. It’s going to be a big schedule with a lot of games but this is where we’ve prepared for.

“If you are a football player you want to play at the highest level and pit yourself against the best teams out there.

“We are going to have a lot more games so the strain on the players will be high.

“That’s why it’s good to have a bigger squad with different qualities they can bring to our starting 11.”

No bold predictions from the Dons goalkeeper

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson with keeper Kelle Roos during pre-season training. Image: SNS

For Aberdeen to be better retaining third and closing the gap on Celtic and Rangers would be easily identifiable measurements of progress.

But Roos knows talk is cheap. That’s why there are no bold proclamations at Pittodrie – only a shared determination to kick on from last season.

The Dutchman said: “If you look at last season we did well. There were ups and downs but it is important we build on what we created last year and take it to another level.

“If we can do that we can be proud but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

“We’re at the start of the season and everything is to play for. We have to roll our sleeves up if we want to put some markers down.

“It’s not easy. We have to pick up points every week in this league.

“What I don’t want to do is sit here and say we’re going to be the best team in the league. I won’t say we’ll be the worst either.

“What I want to stress is that in football winning the next game is what you have to do. That starts this week at Livingston and I don’t like to look too far ahead.

“If we can build from one performance to another we can go from strength to strength. That’s the key to getting the best out of a team.”

Optimism at Pittodrie must be matched by application on the pitch

The level of expectation at the Dons has increased following the summer recruitment at Pittodrie and the sense of anticipation is shared within the squad.

The Dons goalkeeper said: “I think everybody has a skip in their stride. We’ve got some new bodies in the door and they have settled in pretty quickly.

“We’ve got some more experienced boys and it’s important they feel good so they can perform at their best as soon as possible.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the last six weeks and we’re all buzzing and ready to go.”

But Roos know it is vital the players deliver consistency.

He needs no reminder, especially after the shock Scottish Cup exit at Darvel last season, of what can happens if you are less than 100%.

Attitude and application is vital and the Aberdeen goalkeeper knows his side will need to show both when they start their league campaign at Livingston today.

Roos said: “Anything can happen if you are not at the races or don’t perform for whatever reason.

“Football is a cut-throat sport and you need to recharge the battery very quickly.

“The European games are going to come thick and fast and we’re going to have to take everything game by game.

“You might be expected to win but that’s not how the game works. If you don’t perform you are going get hurt.

“It’s very clear Livingston is a tough place to go.

“Whatever people might expect we on the pitch know you don’t roll Livingston over on their home ground.

“We need to match their energy and aggression and from that platform see if we can outperform them with our quality.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen attacker Duk in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish Premiership 2023-24: Our writers make their predictions for the new season
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ylber Ramadani completes move from Aberdeen to Lecce
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani celebrates at the end of the 3-1 win against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: There is only so much a club can do if a player…
Diego Maradona Maradona arrives in Brest, Belarus on July 16, 2018. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven reveals what it was like working with 'great man' Diego…
Maurice Ross in action for Aberdeen with Celtic striker Georgios Samaras and referee Mike Tumilty. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Maurice Ross expects top-four finish for the Dons
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will not allow Europe to distract from domestic focus
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry playing the waiting game ahead of Aberdeen move
Aberdeen Women's new captain Nadine Hanssen pictured at the club's training base, Cormack Park.
From playing against the world's best to being a part of the Dons family…
CR0041934 Reporter, Paul Third. Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Another of the Gothenburg Greats, John McMaster will be available for interview on Monday 3rd April at Pittodrie Stadium. John will be promoting his new book McMaster & Commander  the Business of Winning. Pictured is John with the Cup Winners Cup and his new book 3rd April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
John McMaster praises Aberdeen manager Barry Robson for improving departing Ylber Ramadani
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 3-2 defeat of Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson playing a transfer game of patience