Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weather warning issued as roads flooded across Aberdeen and the north-east

Old College Road Bridge area cordoned off by police.

By Louise Glen
Flooding in Aberdeen as Met Office puts weather warnign in place. Image: Fubar/ Facebook.
Flooding in Aberdeen as Met Office puts weather warnign in place. Image: Fubar/ Facebook.

A weather warning for heavy flooding is in place across Aberdeen and the north-east.

Overnight flooding in the Old College Road bridge area caused the police to cordon the street to traffic.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning – asking drivers to use caution when travelling on the road. The warning remains in place until 4pm today.

Flooding has also been reported in Laurencekirk, with poor road visibility.

Drains are reported as “bubbling over” on the A90.

The road at Strathcathro is flooded, with motorists abandoning plans to travel south.

Weather warning due to flooding for Aberdeen and the north-east

On Facebook, Fubar posted a picture of the road closure overnight – showing water lying on the road making it hazardous for motorists.

In its post, it said: “South College Street bridge from the Queen Elizabeth bridge beside the BP station cordoned off by police on both sides.”

South college street bridge from the queen Elizabeth bridge beside bp station cordoned off by police both sides

Posted by Fubar News on Saturday, 5 August 2023

The Met Office said: “Heavy slow-moving showers will give difficult driving conditions and some localised flooding.”

It continued: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.”

Adding: “Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”

 

