Woman taken to hospital after crash near Wick

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash near Wick.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the crash at 4.15am.

Police have said the B876 road between Wick and John O’Groats is closed at Reiss.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15am on Saturday August 5, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the B876 at Wick.

“Officers attended and a woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Officers are at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”