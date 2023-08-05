Ellon community marks 100th anniversary of war memorial with rededication ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon community marks 100th anniversary of war memorial with rededication ceremony

A rededication ceremony was held at Market Square in Ellon.

By Shanay Taylor
A ceremony was held to mark the Ellon war memorial. Image: John Sinclair.
A ceremony was held to mark the Ellon war memorial. Image: John Sinclair.

It has been one hundred years to the day since the original dedication in 1923.

Dozens of people headed to the town centre in an act of remembrance to those of their community who laid down their lives in the service of their country.

Local dignitaries, war veterans and descendants of those who lost their lives during both World War I and II, were among those in attendance today.

The ceremony took place at the war memorial in Market Square at 10.40 this morning.

Ellon war memorial celebrated 100 years today. Image: John Sinclair.
Ellon war memorial celebrated 100 years today. Image: John Sinclair.

Remembering those of their community

Representatives of community groups and youth organisations gathered in the square alongside The Royal British Legion Scotland and the Gordon Highlanders Association.

The 1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade, who was also in attendance has thanked all of the boys for their contribution on social media by writing:

“Thanks to all the boys from Junior Section and Company Section who represented 1st Ellon at the Rededication of the War Memorial this morning.

“Special mention to the boys who read out the names of those remembered and held the colours – we were well represented.

“Least we Forget.”

‘A privilege to take part’

Councillor Gillian Owen was also among those in attendance.

Councillor Gillian Owen and Sandy Manson.
Councillor Gillian Owen and Sandy Manson. Image: Gillian Owen

Mrs Owen said: “It was an honour and a privilege to take part in today’s ceremony to rededicate the Ellon war memorial.”

“100 years is a long time, and it was good to see the turnout and to see so many youngsters taking part.

“Many fought for us and lost their lives which has enabled us to see our tomorrow’s.”

‘A year in the making’

John Sinclair, who managed the event said it went “really well”.

“It has been a year in the making. We held the parade and war memorial itself”, said Mr Sinclair.

“We also had the young people in attendance read out the names, and people thought it was a nice touch to do that.

The war memorial pin. Image: John Sinclair.
The war memorial pin. Image: John Sinclair.

“It was fantastic to see it supported by a number of people. We got a commemorative pin made which outlines the war memorial itself.”

The memorial was erected in 1923

Ellon’s war memorial was first erected on August, 5 in 1923.

It is a silver-grey granite figure of a kilted soldier, in Tam o’Shanter in a challenging position with a gun at the ready across his front.

Another small plaque was erected in 2000 to commemorate all people killed in conflicts since the World War II.

