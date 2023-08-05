Ellon community marks 100th anniversary of war memorial with rededication ceremony

It has been one hundred years to the day since the original dedication in 1923.

Dozens of people headed to the town centre in an act of remembrance to those of their community who laid down their lives in the service of their country.

Local dignitaries, war veterans and descendants of those who lost their lives during both World War I and II, were among those in attendance today.

The ceremony took place at the war memorial in Market Square at 10.40 this morning.

Remembering those of their community

Representatives of community groups and youth organisations gathered in the square alongside The Royal British Legion Scotland and the Gordon Highlanders Association.

The 1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade, who was also in attendance has thanked all of the boys for their contribution on social media by writing:

“Thanks to all the boys from Junior Section and Company Section who represented 1st Ellon at the Rededication of the War Memorial this morning.

“Special mention to the boys who read out the names of those remembered and held the colours – we were well represented.

“Least we Forget.”

‘A privilege to take part’

Councillor Gillian Owen was also among those in attendance.

Mrs Owen said: “It was an honour and a privilege to take part in today’s ceremony to rededicate the Ellon war memorial.”

“100 years is a long time, and it was good to see the turnout and to see so many youngsters taking part.

“Many fought for us and lost their lives which has enabled us to see our tomorrow’s.”

‘A year in the making’

John Sinclair, who managed the event said it went “really well”.

“It has been a year in the making. We held the parade and war memorial itself”, said Mr Sinclair.

“We also had the young people in attendance read out the names, and people thought it was a nice touch to do that.

“It was fantastic to see it supported by a number of people. We got a commemorative pin made which outlines the war memorial itself.”

The memorial was erected in 1923

Ellon’s war memorial was first erected on August, 5 in 1923.

It is a silver-grey granite figure of a kilted soldier, in Tam o’Shanter in a challenging position with a gun at the ready across his front.

Another small plaque was erected in 2000 to commemorate all people killed in conflicts since the World War II.