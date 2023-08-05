Scottish breeders make their mark at Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming Scottish breeders make their mark at Shrewsbury

By Katrina Macarthur
The Stuart family from Birness sold the overall champion for 19,000gns,
The Stuart family from Birness sold the overall champion for 19,000gns,

Scottish breeders made their presence felt at the National Suffolk show and sale in Shrewsbury, securing the championship and lead prices, with the top priced animal selling up to Aberdeenshire.

Ram lambs met a 70% clearance rate and cashed in to average £2,406.78, with gimmers at £1,060.50 and ewes lambs levelling out at £719.25.

Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock, Huntly, paid 30,000gns for the top price from Michael Ludgate of the Rempstone flock at Oxon.

This was an ET-bred son of Howgillfoot New Dawn, bred out of a Rookery ewe, which was out of a Deveronside ewe and by Castleisle Golden Balls.

The other from Rempstone, made 16,000gns to Dennis Taylor of the Ballycannon flock in Northern Ireland.

Mr Taylor forked out the money for another ET son by the same sire but this time, out of a different Rookery ewe by Castleisle Golden Balls.

Melvin Stuart and family from Milltown of Birness, Ellon, had a field day when they topped at 19,000gns with their male champion and overall champion from the pre-sale show.

Their pen leader, a single natural born lamb by Sportsmans 5 Star, out of a home-bred ewe by the 10,000gns Redbrae Rambo, sold in a three-way split to the Grant brothers, Co Down, Messrs Dicksons, and Stephen Caldwell.

Matching that price of 19,000gns, was another Sportsmans 5 Star son from Lesley Liggett’s Carony flock in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock, Huntly, bought the sale leader at 30,000gns.

Bred out of a Birness ewe by Castleisle Capaldi, this January-born lamb sold to Wales with Myfyr Evans for his Rhaeadr flock from Denbighshire.

Fife breeder, Stewart Lethangie of the Pyeston flock at Glenrothes, topped at 11,000gns for a natural bred single lamb by Sportsmans Masterplan, which stood third prize in the pre-sale show.

Selling to Arnold Oare’s Groes flock in Flintshire, he is out of a home-bred ewe by Benedyglen Black Caviar.

Also at 11,000gns, was Ben Lamb’s elite commercial ram lamb winner from his Richhill flock in Co Armagh, which sold to the Ingram family, Logie Durno, Pitcaple.

This naturally bred single lamb is by Sitlow Sambuca, out of a Brijon dam, by Strathbogie Buffalo Bill.

Last to hit a five-figure price at 10,000gns, was an entry from local breeder Paul Delves of the Bridgeview flock, from Powys.

For buyer Jed Sharp of the Sharps flock, Worcester, he gets a son of Sportsmans Golden Moments, out of a Birness dam.

Gimmers peaked at 3,000gns from Lilia Hutchinson’s Howgillfoot flock at Kirkby Stephen.

This was a single ET-bred gimmer by Frongoy Rocket, which sold to Wales with IE Edwards, Pantclyd, Llanvwchllyn.

In the Suffolk Young Breeders, Finn Christie of the Maidenstone flock at Inverurie, stood first prize in the lamb bred and shown by breeder class.

