Scottish breeders make their mark at Shrewsbury

Scottish breeders made their presence felt at the National Suffolk show and sale in Shrewsbury, securing the championship and lead prices, with the top priced animal selling up to Aberdeenshire.

Ram lambs met a 70% clearance rate and cashed in to average £2,406.78, with gimmers at £1,060.50 and ewes lambs levelling out at £719.25.

Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock, Huntly, paid 30,000gns for the top price from Michael Ludgate of the Rempstone flock at Oxon.

This was an ET-bred son of Howgillfoot New Dawn, bred out of a Rookery ewe, which was out of a Deveronside ewe and by Castleisle Golden Balls.

The other from Rempstone, made 16,000gns to Dennis Taylor of the Ballycannon flock in Northern Ireland.

Mr Taylor forked out the money for another ET son by the same sire but this time, out of a different Rookery ewe by Castleisle Golden Balls.

Melvin Stuart and family from Milltown of Birness, Ellon, had a field day when they topped at 19,000gns with their male champion and overall champion from the pre-sale show.

Their pen leader, a single natural born lamb by Sportsmans 5 Star, out of a home-bred ewe by the 10,000gns Redbrae Rambo, sold in a three-way split to the Grant brothers, Co Down, Messrs Dicksons, and Stephen Caldwell.

Matching that price of 19,000gns, was another Sportsmans 5 Star son from Lesley Liggett’s Carony flock in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Bred out of a Birness ewe by Castleisle Capaldi, this January-born lamb sold to Wales with Myfyr Evans for his Rhaeadr flock from Denbighshire.

Fife breeder, Stewart Lethangie of the Pyeston flock at Glenrothes, topped at 11,000gns for a natural bred single lamb by Sportsmans Masterplan, which stood third prize in the pre-sale show.

Selling to Arnold Oare’s Groes flock in Flintshire, he is out of a home-bred ewe by Benedyglen Black Caviar.

Also at 11,000gns, was Ben Lamb’s elite commercial ram lamb winner from his Richhill flock in Co Armagh, which sold to the Ingram family, Logie Durno, Pitcaple.

This naturally bred single lamb is by Sitlow Sambuca, out of a Brijon dam, by Strathbogie Buffalo Bill.

Last to hit a five-figure price at 10,000gns, was an entry from local breeder Paul Delves of the Bridgeview flock, from Powys.

For buyer Jed Sharp of the Sharps flock, Worcester, he gets a son of Sportsmans Golden Moments, out of a Birness dam.

Gimmers peaked at 3,000gns from Lilia Hutchinson’s Howgillfoot flock at Kirkby Stephen.

This was a single ET-bred gimmer by Frongoy Rocket, which sold to Wales with IE Edwards, Pantclyd, Llanvwchllyn.

In the Suffolk Young Breeders, Finn Christie of the Maidenstone flock at Inverurie, stood first prize in the lamb bred and shown by breeder class.