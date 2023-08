Emergency services were called to an incident at Balmedie beach.

North-east coastguard and ambulance crews attended the scene earlier this afternoon.

Two coastguard teams from Aberdeen and Cruden Bay were sent to the beach at the request of the ambulance.

The coastguard has since confirmed there were multiple casualties at an organised event on the beach.

At this stage, the extent of any injuries is unknown.

The incident is now clear and coastguard teams left the scene at around 3pm.