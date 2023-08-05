One person taken to hospital after crash on Cairn O Mount and Fettercairn road

A crash has blocked the Cairn O Mount road from the Fettercairn side.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the B974 Fettercairn to Cairn O Mount road.

At least one person has been taken to hospital by helicopter.

The road remains closed.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the B974 Cairn O’Mount road north of Fettercairn shortly after 1.05pm on Saturday August 5.

“The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene.”

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

More to follow.