Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman rescued from Aberdeen flat fire

Emergency services attended the building fire at around 4.10am today.

By Lottie Hood
Rowett South Drive
The fire was in a top floor flat on Rowett South Drive. Image: Google Drive.

A woman was rescued from a flat fire in Aberdeen.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a blaze in top floor flat on Rowett South Drive at around 4am today.

Emergency services attended including two appliances from North Anderson Drive and one crew from Central Station. They arrived 10 minutes after the call.

A woman was rescued from the building by crews. Her condition is currently unknown.

Teams used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to battle the blaze and left the scene at 4.50am.

Police have been contacted for a comment.

