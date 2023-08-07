Hunt for two youths who racially abused man in Fort William shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hunt for two youths who racially abused man in Fort William shop

The incident happened around 4pm on Friday near the Royal Bank of Scotland.

By Lottie Hood
Fort William High Street. Sandy McCook 16/04/21 CR0027662
Fort William High Street. Sandy McCook 16/04/21 CR0027662

Police are searching for two youths who racially abused a man in Fort William.

The 45-year-old victim spoke to a group of about 15 to 20 youths on the town’s High Street, near the Royal Bank of Scotland, at about 4pm on Friday.

He then went into a shop and two of the group followed him inside, racially abusing him.

The boys are described as being aged between 15 and 17.

Royal Bank of Scotland Fort William
The incident happened near the Royal Bank of Scotland in the town. Image: Google Maps.

One boy was 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has short, blond hair. At the time in the incident took place, he was wearing a light-blue and black North Face jacket.

The second is around 5ft 5in and was wearing a black jacket.

‘Unacceptable’ behaviour

Sergeant Brian Heriot, from Fort William Police Station, said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Our inquiries are continuing to identify those involved in this hate crime and I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4pm on Friday afternoon who witnessed this incident, or who has any information that may assist our enquiry to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information on the incident can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2993 of August 4.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

More from Highlands & Islands

Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts
UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a TikTok paedophile and truck show bust-up
Ralia junction - A9
Two men charged and six in hospital following two separate A9 crashes
Beth Hitchcock grew up in Collieston, and is now a polar expedition guide. Image: Supplied by Beth Hitchcock.
From Aberdeenshire to Antarctica: Former Ellon Academy pupil becomes polar expedition guide
A 'serious crash' occurred on the A9 just south of Newtonmore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Two taken to hospital following 'serious' crash on A9 at Newtonmore
Police are investigating after a woman was taken to hospital following a crash near Wick.
Woman in 'critical condition' after crash near Wick
MV Isle of Arran docked in Lochboisdale.
CalMac apologise for inconvience as phone lines out of order
An artist's impression of the planned spaceport in Scolpaig, North Uist. Photo: Fraser Architecture LLP
'A very high degree of secrecy': Campaign group blasts island spaceport process as they…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 23rd April '21 Alex Salmond speaks to about thirty of his Alba party followers as he introduces the candidates for the Highlands in Inverness yesterday afternoon.
Alex Salmond: 15 years on from the A9 dualling pledge, the man behind the…
Scouts at the World Jamboree in South Korea . Image: Highlands, Islands and NE Scotland Unit 3 25th WSJ Korea.
Scottish children attending South Korea scout event moved to hotels due to heat