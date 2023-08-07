Hunt for two youths who racially abused man in Fort William shop

Police are searching for two youths who racially abused a man in Fort William.

The 45-year-old victim spoke to a group of about 15 to 20 youths on the town’s High Street, near the Royal Bank of Scotland, at about 4pm on Friday.

He then went into a shop and two of the group followed him inside, racially abusing him.

The boys are described as being aged between 15 and 17.

One boy was 5ft 7ins, of medium build and has short, blond hair. At the time in the incident took place, he was wearing a light-blue and black North Face jacket.

The second is around 5ft 5in and was wearing a black jacket.

‘Unacceptable’ behaviour

Sergeant Brian Heriot, from Fort William Police Station, said: “This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Our inquiries are continuing to identify those involved in this hate crime and I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4pm on Friday afternoon who witnessed this incident, or who has any information that may assist our enquiry to contact us.”

Anyone who has any information on the incident can contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2993 of August 4.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.