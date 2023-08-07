Free pizza up for grabs at Frankie & Benny’s on exam results day

Family favourite restaurant Frankie & Benny’s is giving away free pizza tomorrow to mark exams results day.

The Italian-American chain will be serving up free margarita pizza and regular-sized Coke to anyone who shows their exam results to a member of staff.

The free meal is available only on August 8, and is for those receiving their Higher results in Scotland.

Anyone receiving their results can enjoy the free pizza – no matter the grades. Additional toppings can be bought from the menu.

Frankie & Benny’s has a branch at Union Square Aberdeen and Inverness Shopping Park.

Marketing director Andreia Harwood said: “We recognise that the cost of living crisis is hard on us all but we wanted to make sure our hard working students can celebrate their exam results day on us.

“The summer savings and the exam results free offers are all about Frankie & Benny’s putting our customers at the forefront of everything we do and making sure they can have an amazing summer.”

What other deals does Frankie and Benny’s have just now?

If it’s not results day for you, don’t worry – there are still other offers to enjoy.

The chain is offering two main meals for the price of £20 after 7pm – a saving of up to £15.

The second deal is designed for family and friends dining at the weekend, with a two for the price of one offer on Sundays, saving up to £21.90.