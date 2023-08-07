Free pizza up for grabs at Frankie & Benny’s on exam results day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Free pizza up for grabs at Frankie & Benny’s on exam results day

Frankie and Benny's is offering up free pizza and a regular-sized Coke to all pupils receiving their Higher results on Tuesday, August 8.

By Isla Fletcher
a shop of Frankie & Bennie's
Frankie & Benny's is offering up free pizza to celebrate exam results day on Tuesday, August 8. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Family favourite restaurant Frankie & Benny’s is giving away free pizza tomorrow to mark exams results day.

The Italian-American chain will be serving up free margarita pizza and regular-sized Coke to anyone who shows their exam results to a member of staff.

The free meal is available only on August 8, and is for those receiving their Higher results in Scotland.

Anyone receiving their results can enjoy the free pizza – no matter the grades. Additional toppings can be bought from the menu.

Frankie & Benny’s has a branch at Union Square Aberdeen and Inverness Shopping Park.

Marketing director Andreia Harwood said: “We recognise that the cost of living crisis is hard on us all but we wanted to make sure our hard working students can celebrate their exam results day on us.

“The summer savings and the exam results free offers are all about Frankie & Benny’s putting our customers at the forefront of everything we do and making sure they can have an amazing summer.”

A margarita pizza from Frankie & Benny's
School pupils receiving their exam results can enjoy free pizza at Frankie & Benny’s on Tuesday, August 8. Image Supplied: Frankie & Benny’s.

What other deals does Frankie and Benny’s have just now?

If it’s not results day for you, don’t worry – there are still other offers to enjoy.

The chain is offering two main meals for the price of £20 after 7pm – a saving of up to £15.

The second deal is designed for family and friends dining at the weekend, with a two for the price of one offer on Sundays, saving up to £21.90.

