Tulloes Emily wins show champion of champions at Perth

Several road closures in the city due to the UCI World Cycling Championships, failed to stop play at Perth Show, on Saturday, but thunder rain early to mid-afternoon saw the cancellation of the grand parade of livestock.

The event, staged on the South Inch, was lucky to escape the worst of the torrential rain for the livestock judging in the morning, but selection of the prestigious champion of champions – judged on a points system by the inter-breed judges – was hard hit.

It was nevertheless an extremely good day for Jim Greenhill and his daughter Louise, when their world champion Clydesdale, Tulloes Emily, was tapped out as supreme overall.

Their show stopper from Upper Tulloes, Forfar, a three-year-old filly by Arradoul Balvenie, out of Tulloes Lady Jane, boasts several championships before her big win at the World Championships at Aberdeen, last year. Since then, she has only been shown twice, winning the supreme at the Stallion Show earlier in the year and at Angus Show, in May.

For the overall championship, she was up against the inter-breed beef, sheep, and goat winners, with the former being the winner of the Scottish Limousin Club’s Grand Prix which was also being staged at Perth Show.

This was Ian and Moyra Nimmo and son Andrew’s Maraiscote Tangerine, a two-year-old heifer from Wishaw, paraded by Sophie Harvey, which earlier scooped the inter-breed heifer honours. Another big show winner this year, this Slibh Felim Mourinho daughter was reserve and junior inter-breed champion at the Royal Highland and champion at Biggar and the Great Yorkshire.

Inter-breed beef judge, Allen Drysdale, Blairgowrie, found his reserve in Wilson Peters’ commercial heifer, Sassparilla, a two-year-old home-bred Limousin cross that also boasts a kist load of awards to include an overall champion of champions title from Fife and Alyth Shows.

A strong entry of Limousins forward for the Grand Prix ensured the breed won the inter-breed pairs too. The winning duo, comprised young bulls from Thomas and Stephen Illingworth’s Glenrock herd and included Glenrock Topgun – the reserve breed champion, Glenrock Topgun and Glenrock Terminator.

Aberdeen Angus from new breeder, Norman Bellfield, Cheshire, but paraded by Richard and Carol Rettie, scooped the reserve inter-breed pairs.

Robert Neill, Dunning, also had a big task in selecting the supreme sheep and inter-breed sheep pairs from no fewer than 12 breeds/sections, but soon whittled the numbers down, finding his overall in a Texel gimmer from Robert Cockburn’s Knap flock from Errol.

Securing a fourth inter-breed sheep title here for the 35-strong ewe flock was a gimmer by the 24,000gns New View Electrifying, out of Knap Daisy Duke – the National Show winner at Carlisle, in 2021.

The gimmer, which stood first at Turriff Show and third at the Royal Highland, then teamed up with Mr Cockburn’s male champion, a home-bred shearling ram also by the New View sire, but bred from Daisy Duke’s dam.

Suffolks were also in the money, with the breed champion, a previously unshown gimmer from Robert Bryce, Chalmerston, bagging the reserve individual. She is Redbrae Jagerbomb, and out of a home-bred ewe by Leitrim Lucky Lad.

Taking the runner up sash in the pairs, was a Suffolk duo from Gordon and Donald Mackie, Drimmie.

The event also included the Scottish National Hereford Show, which was won by the rising three-year-old bull, Coley 1 Vincent, the breed leader at the Royal Highland and Northumberland Shows, paraded by Andrew Hughes.

LEADING awards

Charolais – Champion – Richard Hassell and Rachel Wyllie, Brailes Livestock, with the three-year-old bull, Tonley Ranald, a three-year-old son to Silver Josh, out of Tonley Nancy, purchased for 11,000gns at Stirling. Brought out the by Retties, male champion and reserve breed champion at the Great Yorkshire, male champion and a member of the winning group of five and the winning group of three at the Royal Welsh and reserve pairs at the Royal Welsh. Reserve – Brailes Livestock with Gower Sequin, a 22-month-old heifer by the French AI sire, Hatenon, out of Gower Insignia, also brought out by the Retties. Champion at Fife, breed champion and reserve inter-breed junior at the Great Yorkshire, inter-breed junior continental champion at the Royal Welsh.

Limousin Scottish Club Show – Champion, inter-breed heifer champion and inter-breed beef champion – Ian and Moyra Nimmo and son Andrew, with the two-year-old heifer, Maraiscote Tangerine, by the €11,000gns Roscrea purchase, Slibh Felim Mourinho, out of the Bassingfield Machoman daughter, Maraiscote Orange. Paraded by Sophie Harvey, reserve and junior inter-breed champion at the Royal Highland, champion at the Great Yorkshire and at Biggar. Reserve – Robert and Jean Graham, with Graham’s Ruth, a three-year-old by Claragh Franco, out of the French cow, Gigue, shown by Stewart and Lynsey Bett. Inter-breed champion at Drymen, Stirling, Gargunnock, Royal Highland and the Royal Welsh.

Simmental – Champion – Heather Duff with the two-year-old heifer, Pitmudie Montana, a daughter of Over Hillhouse Eragon, out of Pitmudie Éclair. Fifth at the Royal Highland and a member of the inter-breed pairs and groups of three at Angus, Kirriemuir and Banchory. Reserve – Heather Duff’s Pitmudie Nala, a 15-month-old heifer by Over Hillhouse Eragon, out of Pitmudie Glitzy. Champion and overall champion of champions at Fettercairn, inter-breed beef at Kirriemuir and reserve at Banchory.

Aberdeen-Angus – Champion – Brailes Livestock, with Carbery Urban Boss, a 21/2-year-old by Rawburn Boss Hogg, out of Rosscarbery Lady Hawaii, shown with calf at foot, brought out by Retties. Champion at Stirling, female champion and member of winning inter-breed pair at National Show at Turriff. Reserve – Neil Bellfield, with Daneside Bombadier, an ET December 2021-born son of Gretnahouse Blacksmith, bred from Tonley Brenda, brought out by the Retties. Reserve male at Turriff and bound for October Bull Sales at Stirling.

Beef Shorthorn – Champion and reserve inter-breed heifer – Brenda Wear, with Dunsyre Gigha 42, a yearling heifer by Dunsyre Lord Nelson, out of Dunsyre Gigha 27, bought at herd dispersal alongside her dam. Champion at Turriff, champion yearling heifer at Great Yorkshire 2023; champion at Agri Expo 2022. Brought out by the Retties. Reserve – Richard and Carol Rettie, with Aberdona Rothes Layla, a six-year-old cow by Cairnsmore Thresher, out of Wavendon Rothes Mynah. Reserve female at the Royal Highland, champion and reserve inter-breed beef champion at Dunblane.

Hereford Scottish National – Champion – Liam Jackson-Carr, with the three-year-old bull, Coley 1 Vincent, by Fabb 1 Northern Starr, out of Gouldingpoll 1 Duch-ess, shown by Andrew Hughes. Champion at Northumberland and the Royal Highland. Reserve – George and Sophie Harvey, with the 16-month-old

bull, Harveybros 1 Willy-The-Womaniser, by Wirruna Matt out of Harveybros 1 Crocus N1. Champion at Drymen, Gargunnock, Stirling, Dunblane, junior champion at the Royal Highland and reserve at the Royal Welsh.

Highland – Champion – Balnabroich Farms, with the three-year-old heifer, Sidonia 12 of Balnabroich, by Angus Ruadh of Wester Croachy, out of Sidonia 4 at Balnabroich. Champion at Alyth and Kirriemuir. Reserve – Graeme Easton, with the two-year-old heifer, Vicky of Ranch, by Donnachadh Ruadh 4 of Mottistone, out of Fraoch 19 of Achmore. First at Great Yorkshire.

Any other native – Champion – Andrew Mylius and Partners, with St Fort Atlas Junior, a 27-month-old Lincoln Red bull by St Fort Xcalier out of St Fort Anne, champion at Fife and reserve at the Royal Highland. Reserve – A Mylius and Partners, with the yearling bull, St Fort Baliff, a Ballyvaddy Warlord son out of St Fort Hetty. Champion at the Royal Highland and the Great Yorkshire.

Commercial – Champion – Wilson Peters, with the two-year-old heifer, Sassparilla, a home-bred black Limousin cross heifer by Carmorn Lionbar out of a British Blue cross cow. Member of the inter-breed team at Ayr, champion of champions at Fife and Alyth; inter-breed beef at Braco; champion at Kirriemuir. Reserve – Andrew Gammie, with the 17-month-old bullock, Top Boy, bred by Hugh and Stewart Dunlop, by Johnstown Premier. Champion at the Spring Show, West Fife, male champion at the Royal Highland and reserve male at the Great Yorkshire.

Cattle young handlers 1, Ruby Simpson; 2, Sam Vance; 3, Ruby Rowbottom.

Goats – Champion – Mr and Mrs O Southwood, with the British Toggenburg, Guilden Gypsum, by Guilden Eton, out of Guilden Gemmeni. Reserve – Ailene Charlton, with the seven-year-old pygmy female, Brucklay Harmony, by Moorview Hysopp out of Brucklay Bess.

Horses

Clydesdales – Champion and overall champion of champions – Jim and Louise Greenhill, with Tulloes Emily, a three-year-old filly by Arradoul Balvenie out of Tulloes Lady Jane. World champion at Aberdeen Clydesdale Show, 2022; champion at the Stallion Show and Angus, 2023. Reserve – Robert Sibbald with the yearling filly, Shielhill Platinum Queen, by Macfin Starlight, out of Shielhill Diamond Jubilee.

Highland ponies Champion – Dr Wendy Taylor, with the seven-year-old yeld mare, Royal Amber of Sunnyneuk, by Lochlands Military Piper, out of Rheanna of Sunnyneuk. Champion and supreme native at Fife, supreme horse at Angus. Reserve – Alan Baird, with the seven-year-old brood mare, Yvetta of Whitefield, by Whitefield Prince Platinum, out of Moyra of Whitefield.

Shetland ponies – Champion and supreme Shetland – Eynhallow Stud with Eynhallow Prism, a three-year-old colt by Harviestoun Drum, out of Eynhallow Linny. First at Stallion Show and at the Black Isle. Reserve – Sarah Ross, Transy Stud, with the seven-year-old yeld mare, Roserio of Transy, by Dalton vs Bunsward, out of Rosekate of Transy.

Miniature Shetland – Champion – Lynda Cochrane, with Abbeygreen Kelda, a three-year-old filly By Chewvalley Alfie, out of Gott Kule. Reserve – Lynda Cochrane, with Snelsmore Ursula, a six-year-old mare by Snelsmore Mandrake, out of Snelsmore Oasis.

Donkeys – Champion – Lorraine Rae with Bluemanor Monte Carlo. Reserve – Nicki Donaldson with Lucy Lexy of Oldmill.

Sheep

Border Leicester – Champion – Euan Mill, with a gimmer by Mearns Thunder Struck, out of a home-bred ewe by Intock Quality. Reserve at West Fife, third at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Euan Mill with a ram lamb by a Clola sire out of a home-bred ewe. First at Fife, destined for the breed sale at Lanark.

Suffolk – Champion and reserve inter-breed sheep – Robert Bryce, with a gimmer by Redbrae Jagerbomb, out of a home-bred ewe by Leitrim Lucky Lad. First outing. Reserve – Robert Bryce, with a shearling ram by the same sire, out of a home-bred ewe by Tullywinney Thomas. Bound for UA Stirling sale, mid September.

Blackface North-type – Champion – David Baillie, with a gimmer by a home-bred ram that was a twin of the £18,000 Calla, by an 8500gns Thomas Harkin, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing. Reserve – Cadogan Estate, Auchnacloich, with a shearling ram by a 950gns Billy Grant tup, out of a home-bred ewe.

Blackface South-type – Champion – Stuart Heads, with a one-crop ewe by a £13,000 Gass, Straiton, out of a ewe by a £20,000 Aitkenhead. First outing.

Reserve – Matthew Hamilton, with a gimmer by a £10,000 Crossflatt, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing.

Cheviot – Champion – Andrew Polson, with a gimmer by the privately purchased Durran Baccarat. First at Echt, second at New Deer. Reserve – Andrew Polson, with a ram lamb by an Achscrabster tup bought at Quoybrae 2022.

Any other breed MV accredited – Champion – Thomas Sands, with a Charollais shearling ram by a Foulrice tup bought at Kelso, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing, bound for Kelso Ram sales. Reserve – Thomas Sands with a three-crop Charollais ewe by a Lyonpark tup, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing.

Bluefaced Leicester – Champion – Duncan Macniven, with a five-shear ram got by semen from a Hedden Valley sire owned by Martyn Archer, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Duncan Macniven, with a five-crop ewe by the same sire, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing.

Any other breed non-MV accredited – Champion – Robert Morris, with a home-bred three-shear Kerry Hill ram, by a Calcot sire bought at Ludlow. Reserve – Young Jack and Andrew Robertson, with a three-crop Mid Shawtonhill-bred Blue Texel ewe gifted to them by Santa. First time shown.

Texel – Champion and inter-breed sheep – Robert Cockburn, with a gimmer by the 24,000gn New View Electrifying, bred from the former National champion, Knap Daisy Duke. First at Turriff, third at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Robert Cockburn with a one-crop ewe by Sportmans Cannonball, bought at the Festive Crackers sale from Ally Breen, Drumderg for 2800gns. Third at Lesmahagow.

Lleyn – Champion – David and Becky Henderson, with a gimmer by a Laga sire, out of a home-bred ewe. First at Fettercairn, second at the Royal Highland. Reserve – Finlay and Neil McGowan, with a three-shear Thistleyhaugh ram bought privately from Duncan Nelles, by a Thistleyhaugh sire. Sire of 12 shearling rams for sale at on-farm Farm Genes Sale next month.

Beltex – Champion – Andrew Morton, with a shearling ram by Gyffin Dexter out of a Clary ewe. First outing and to be sold at Carlisle breed sale on Friday. Reserve – Ian Reid, with a home-bred gimmer by Mortons Emanuel, out of a Kingledores-bred ewe.

Cross sheep – Champion – Michael Rattray, with a pen of three end of April-born Beltex cross ewe lambs by a Wannops sire bought at Carlisle last year, out

of home-bred Beltex cross ewes. Scaled 44kg, first at Braco. Reserve – John Guthrie, with a pen of three mid-April-born Beltex lambs by a Lochend sire bought at Stirling in 2022, out of home-bred Beltex cross ewes. First outing.

Sheep young handlers – Under 12yrs 1, Alfie Wood; 2, Murray Knox; 3, Brodie Henderson. 13-16yrs – 1 and champion, Charlie Simpson; 2, Bo Taylor; 3, Rory Wood.

JAC Butchers’ lambs – Champion – Ben MacDonald. Reserve – Struan Whyte.