Turriff dad at breaking point after being denied respite care for disabled daughter following heart attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Turriff dad at breaking point after being denied respite care for disabled daughter following heart attack

William Fulton, 60, has hit out over the lack of support for carers of adults with learning disabilities.

By Louise Glen
William Fulton is looking for support to help him with the care of his daughter, He would like respite care in Aberdeenshire, The photo is a picture of Mr Fulton.
William Fulton, who is struggling to get respite support for his daughter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A Turriff dad has told of his disappointment after being denied respite for his disabled daughter while he recovers from a heart attack.

William Fulton’s 27-year-old daughter Deborah requires round-the-clock care due to her profound learning disability, which can lead to challenging and sometimes violent behaviour.

Mr Fulton was hoping services could care for his daughter for a couple of days after he suffered a heart attack last month.

But he was told that Aberdeenshire’s only respite centre was full.

The 60-year-old says he is now at breaking point and the lack of support is taking its toll on his family.

Deborah’s mum died from cancer when she was only three years old, and Mr Fulton has since remarried.

‘No respite care’ in Aberdeenshire

Mr Fulton said: “My daughter, Deborah, is severely disabled and has very challenging and sometimes violent behaviour.

“She was in supported living for two years but she was sent home by social work.

“I am her father and legal guardian. I tried to get respite for her, but I was told by Aberdeenshire Council that it was impossible.

Mr Fulton is looking for help to support his daughter. He would like respite care in Aberdeenshire.
William Fulton, who is struggling to get respite support for his daughter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“A month ago I had a heart attack and I hoped that I might be able to get respite support for a couple of days then.

“But social work told me there was no chance.”

Aberdeenshire Council has one ‘short break unit’ in Peterhead, which offers respite care for up to four people at a time.

Mr Fulton says he is speaking out to help the many families who are in a similar situation.

He continued: “Deborah is very strong.

“And when she is having an episode she will hurt you badly.

“On a number of occasions, we have had to call on the police to help.

“Officers don’t like to be called when it is a social work matter – but there is nothing that we can do.”

‘Everyone needs a break’

He added: “I am happy to look after my daughter but everyone needs a break.

“Sometimes she can’t cope with her disability.

“She goes off the rails and that can last a day, a week, or sometimes it lasts a month.

“My biggest fear is that she will be taken into Cornhill Hospital – when all she really needs is a break away from me and my wife.”

Royal Cornhill Hospital is the main centre for the care and treatment of people with mental health problems in the north-east.

A spokesman for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, we can confirm that our teams are in regular contact with the family and continue to offer and provide support.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Susan Murray
Inverurie businesswoman Susan Murray aims to get your mental health right
A row over an extension in Rubislaw Den North is escalating...
Spat over 'Barcelona-inspired' extension at mansion on Aberdeen's plush Millionaire's Row
Glenn and Jen Bowen, who got their board game rental business, Rent Shuffle & Roll, off the ground with help from the Start Up Loans scheme.
UK-wide start-up loan scheme hits £2 million milestone in Aberdeen
Asco operations at Port of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen firm Asco changes hands for second time in three years
Horse standing in field.
Attacked one-eyed Aberdeenshire horse Cheyenne's health 'gone downhill'
The spider was said to have been in the salad bowl
Horror as Aberdeen man finds a battered spider in salad bowl
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Hollywood fraudster and a predatory photographer
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
'Oh sorry, I'm in the wrong house': Brazen thief caught red-handed during break-in
Signs and road markings have been installed on Market Street
5,000 Aberdonians brand new bus gates a 'disaster' in online poll
Both Braemar and Aberdeen mountain rescue teams went to the aid of the hiker on 3081 feet high Mount Keen in Aberdeenshire. Injured hillwalker Aberdeenshire
Five-hour operation to assist injured hillwalker in Aberdeenshire