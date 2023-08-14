Turriff dad at breaking point after being denied respite care for disabled daughter following heart attack

A Turriff dad has told of his disappointment after being denied respite for his disabled daughter while he recovers from a heart attack.

William Fulton’s 27-year-old daughter Deborah requires round-the-clock care due to her profound learning disability, which can lead to challenging and sometimes violent behaviour.

Mr Fulton was hoping services could care for his daughter for a couple of days after he suffered a heart attack last month.

But he was told that Aberdeenshire’s only respite centre was full.

The 60-year-old says he is now at breaking point and the lack of support is taking its toll on his family.

Deborah’s mum died from cancer when she was only three years old, and Mr Fulton has since remarried.

‘No respite care’ in Aberdeenshire

Mr Fulton said: “My daughter, Deborah, is severely disabled and has very challenging and sometimes violent behaviour.

“She was in supported living for two years but she was sent home by social work.

“I am her father and legal guardian. I tried to get respite for her, but I was told by Aberdeenshire Council that it was impossible.

“A month ago I had a heart attack and I hoped that I might be able to get respite support for a couple of days then.

“But social work told me there was no chance.”

Aberdeenshire Council has one ‘short break unit’ in Peterhead, which offers respite care for up to four people at a time.

Mr Fulton says he is speaking out to help the many families who are in a similar situation.

He continued: “Deborah is very strong.

“And when she is having an episode she will hurt you badly.

“On a number of occasions, we have had to call on the police to help.

“Officers don’t like to be called when it is a social work matter – but there is nothing that we can do.”

‘Everyone needs a break’

He added: “I am happy to look after my daughter but everyone needs a break.

“Sometimes she can’t cope with her disability.

“She goes off the rails and that can last a day, a week, or sometimes it lasts a month.

“My biggest fear is that she will be taken into Cornhill Hospital – when all she really needs is a break away from me and my wife.”

Royal Cornhill Hospital is the main centre for the care and treatment of people with mental health problems in the north-east.

A spokesman for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, we can confirm that our teams are in regular contact with the family and continue to offer and provide support.”