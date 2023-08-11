Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster looking forward to first taste of SWPL action

Manager Clint Lancaster is looking forward to taking charge of Aberdeen Women for his first SWPL match when the Dons host Motherwell on Sunday.

The Englishman, who was appointed the women’s team’s first-ever full-time manager in July, will be in the dugout at Balmoral Stadium for the first time for the SWPL opener.

After working with the squad for a month, which included pre-season wins over Spartans (3-2) and St Johnstone (11-1), and a 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies, Lancaster is feeling upbeat ahead of the league campaign.

The Aberdeen boss said: “I can’t wait. I’m really looking forward to getting started now.

“We’ve had a relatively short pre-season, but done a lot of work in that time because I’m new here and we had to get to know each other.

“We’re gelling really well and the players are doing exactly what I’ve asked them to do. I can’t fault their effort in training or in the pre-season games.

“We’ve come through with everyone fit and now we’re focused on the league. It’s all built up nicely for us starting against Motherwell.”

With Lancaster coming in as the new manager, he says, the Motherwell clash marks a fresh start for the Dons, who finished ninth in the SWPL last season.

He added: “You always want to start well. I wasn’t here last season so I haven’t touched on that too much with the players, it’s a brand new season for all of us.

“You always to get a win in that first game, but all I can ask of the players is that they give 110 per cent for the shirt and the club. If they do that then I feel confident we can go out and get a result.”

Dons boss happy with squad

Lancaster has added three new recruits since his appointment with Hannah Insch and Laura Holden signing permanent deals, while goalkeeper Faye Kirby has joined on loan from FA WSL side Liverpool.

All three signings could be in line to make their debuts against the Women of Steel.

The Dons boss is content with his squad of 15 players, saying he now plans to bring Aberdeen Ladies’ under-18 players into to the first team fold, rather than making external signings.

He said: “I don’t see us bringing anybody else in at the moment. What we’ve got at the moment is what we’ve got and I’m really happy with the group.

“There are some good younger players in the academy that I am having a look at. I think it’s important to prioritise young players in the local area first and foremost.

“I want to build a good relationship with the academy because it’s important there is fluidity for the young players to come through and play for the first team.

“We’ve got Rachel Corsie who has come from the local area, so if we can get another good young talent from Aberdeen to go on and captain the national side then that would be a great achievement.

“If they’re good enough to play for the first team then they will absolutely get that opportunity to join the squad.”