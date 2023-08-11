Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster looking forward to first taste of SWPL action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster looking forward to first taste of SWPL action

'We're gelling really well and the players are doing exactly what I've asked them to do,' said Lancaster, who was appointed the women's team's first-ever full-time manager in July.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Manager Clint Lancaster is looking forward to taking charge of Aberdeen Women for his first SWPL match when the Dons host Motherwell on Sunday.

The Englishman, who was appointed the women’s team’s first-ever full-time manager in July, will be in the dugout at Balmoral Stadium for the first time for the SWPL opener.

After working with the squad for a month, which included pre-season wins over Spartans (3-2) and St Johnstone (11-1), and a 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies, Lancaster is feeling upbeat ahead of the league campaign.

The Aberdeen boss said: “I can’t wait. I’m really looking forward to getting started now.

“We’ve had a relatively short pre-season, but done a lot of work in that time because I’m new here and we had to get to know each other.

“We’re gelling really well and the players are doing exactly what I’ve asked them to do. I can’t fault their effort in training or in the pre-season games.

Francesca Ogilvie in action for Aberdeen Women against St Johnstone during pre-season.
Francesca Ogilvie in action for Aberdeen Women during pre-season. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’ve come through with everyone fit and now we’re focused on the league. It’s all built up nicely for us starting against Motherwell.”

With Lancaster coming in as the new manager, he says, the Motherwell clash marks a fresh start for the Dons, who finished ninth in the SWPL last season.

He added: “You always want to start well. I wasn’t here last season so I haven’t touched on that too much with the players, it’s a brand new season for all of us.

“You always to get a win in that first game, but all I can ask of the players is that they give 110 per cent for the shirt and the club. If they do that then I feel confident we can go out and get a result.”

Dons boss happy with squad

Lancaster has added three new recruits since his appointment with Hannah Insch and Laura Holden signing permanent deals, while goalkeeper Faye Kirby has joined on loan from FA WSL side Liverpool.

All three signings could be in line to make their debuts against the Women of Steel.

The Dons boss is content with his squad of 15 players, saying he now plans to bring Aberdeen Ladies’ under-18 players into to the first team fold, rather than making external signings.

He said: “I don’t see us bringing anybody else in at the moment. What we’ve got at the moment is what we’ve got and I’m really happy with the group.

“There are some good younger players in the academy that I am having a look at. I think it’s important to prioritise young players in the local area first and foremost.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster at Cormack Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“I want to build a good relationship with the academy because it’s important there is fluidity for the young players to come through and play for the first team.

“We’ve got Rachel Corsie who has come from the local area, so if we can get another good young talent from Aberdeen to go on and captain the national side then that would be a great achievement.

“If they’re good enough to play for the first team then they will absolutely get that opportunity to join the squad.”

