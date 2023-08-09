Aberdeen University student set to shoot for the stars with impending Virgin Galactic space launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University student set to shoot for the stars with impending Virgin Galactic space launch

Anastatia Mayers and her mother, Keisha Schahaff, 46, will board the VSS Unity tomorrow for the 90-minute trip to space.

By Lottie Hood
Anastatia Mayers
Anastatia Mayers will set off to space on Thursday. Image: Virgin Galactic

An 18-year-old Aberdeen University student is gearing up for blast off as she heads to space with her mum.

It is a trip set to break several historic milestones, with the duo becoming the first people from the Caribbean to go into space and the first mother-daughter pair to reach for the final frontier onboard VSS Unity.

However, Miss Mayers, who is studying philosophy and physics, will be the second Aberdeen University student in space.

Miss Mayers added: “Philosophy and physics make an interesting combination, but it expresses both my love for science and my curiosity about how the world works.”

Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff.
Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff. Image: Virgin Galactic

Bonding with first Scot in space

Mother and daughter, along with third passenger Jon Goodwin from Newcastle, an 80-year-old former Olympian will set off at 4pm (BST) on Thursday from New Mexico in the US in the mothership VMS Eve.

VSS Unity will then separate and take them into sub-orbital space, where they will experience around five minutes of weightlessness while looking back at Earth.

In preparation for the expedition, the passengers have been undergoing training at Spaceport America.

It was there Miss Mayers met chief pilot, Dave Mackay, the first native-born Scot to visit space in 2019. The two quickly bonded over their shared Scottish links and out-of-world thinking.

Anastatia Mayers and chief pilot Dave Mackay.
Anastatia Mayers and chief pilot Dave Mackay. Image: Virgin Galactic

Miss Mayers and her mum won their tickets in a sweepstake that raised £1.7 million for the non-profit group Space for Humanity.

After winning her ticket in 2021, Ms Schahaff, who is an entrepreneur and health and wellness coach, said her own and her daughter’s dreams of space had inspired the entry into the competition.

The flight will be Virgin Galactic Holdings’ seventh spaceflight and second commercial spaceflight called Galactic 02. It will be livestreamed on VirginGalactic.com.

