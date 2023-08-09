Sam Morrison joins Clachnacuddin on loan from Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Sam Morrison joins Clachnacuddin on loan from Buckie

The defender has made the short-term switch from Victoria Park to Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach

Clachnacuddin have signed Sam Morrison on a two-month loan from fellow Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle.

The defender is working his way back to full fitness having missed all of last season.

Morrison, 24, suffered a foot injury in a pre-season in Jags manager Graeme Stewart’s testimonial against Aberdeen in June 2022.

Having recovered from that he suffered a further setback in February after being loaned to North Caledonian League side Loch Ness.

Morrison has been with Buckie for five years and boss Stewart believes his temporary switch to the Lilywhites will benefit all parties.

He said: “It’s a deal that makes sense for both clubs.

“We have a good relationship with Clach and I’ve known their manager Jordan MacDonald for a number of years now.

“Sam will get the game time he needs while he works his way back to full match fitness.”

More from Highland League

Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Watch for free: Highland League Weekly - Clachnacuddin's Blair Lawrie
keith's Jordan Cooper in action for his old club Turriff United
Keith's new recruit Jordan Cooper looking to make his mark against old club Turriff
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Alan Hughes upbeat about new-look Wick Academy
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Banks o' Dee's Chris Antoniazzi on his stunning strike
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Deveronvale's Cameron Angus looks to seize his chance after first Highland League goal
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Paul Coutts reveals why Inverurie Locos tempted him out of retirement
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Wick Academy v Deveronvale; Rothes v Brora…
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Fraserburgh hit seven without reply at Inverurie Locos; Forres Mechanics win at Lossiemouth
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Brora Rangers grind out win at Rothes; Keith and Clach share the spoils
Sam Morrison, pictured in action for Buckie, has been loaned to Clach
Both bosses frustrated after Wick and Deveronvale stalemate