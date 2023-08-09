Sam Morrison joins Clachnacuddin on loan from Buckie

Clachnacuddin have signed Sam Morrison on a two-month loan from fellow Breedon Highland League side Buckie Thistle.

The defender is working his way back to full fitness having missed all of last season.

Morrison, 24, suffered a foot injury in a pre-season in Jags manager Graeme Stewart’s testimonial against Aberdeen in June 2022.

Having recovered from that he suffered a further setback in February after being loaned to North Caledonian League side Loch Ness.

Morrison has been with Buckie for five years and boss Stewart believes his temporary switch to the Lilywhites will benefit all parties.

We are pleased to announce the short term loan signing of Sam Morrison from @BuckieThistle.

Welcome to Clach Sam. pic.twitter.com/IeRzWhxa0S — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) August 9, 2023

He said: “It’s a deal that makes sense for both clubs.

“We have a good relationship with Clach and I’ve known their manager Jordan MacDonald for a number of years now.

“Sam will get the game time he needs while he works his way back to full match fitness.”