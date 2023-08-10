Aberdeenshire cancer patient appeals for support as she goes through chemo eight times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire cancer patient appeals for support as she goes through chemo eight times

Mrs Mclachlan has completed her second round of eight cycles of chemotherapy.

By Michelle Henderson
Mrs Lachlan dressed in a hospital gown in preparation for cancer treatment.
Mrs Mclachlan was diagnosed with breast cancer in March after finding a lump. Image: Andrea Mclachlan.

An Aberdeenshire mum-of-four is appealing for support after going through her second round of chemotherapy in her fight against breast cancer.

Andrea Mclachlan was diagnosed with grade two invasive breast cancer in March and will go through eight rounds of treatment.

The 35-year-old turned to her local GP for help after finding a lump on her right breast.

Following rigorous tests, she was dealt the devastating diagnosis.

Five months on, Mrs Mclachlan has now completed her second round of chemotherapy.

In the coming months, she will complete a total of eight rounds of treatment before undergoing an operation and radiotherapy.

North-east mum-of-four struggles with treatment side effects

Taking to Facebook to mark Mrs Mclachlan’s first round of chemotherapy, her husband Ruari says she remains in “good spirits” despite the harsh side effects of the treatment.

In a post, he wrote: “She’s no longer on Facebook so she’s asked me to let friends and family know as her appearance will change over the next year during her chemotherapy and other treatments. With the invasive diagnosis, they seem to be hitting her with everything they have.

“She has been in good spirits mentally but today feeling the effects of chemo.”

Today my beautiful wife Andrea starts a new battle against Grade 2 Invasive Breast Cancer with her first Chemotherapy…

Posted by Ruari Mclachlan on Thursday, 6 July 2023

The north-east mum has now set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise rising household bills, therapies and a series of wigs over the course of her treatment.

A target of £3,000 has been set, with £300 already raised.

Writing on the campaign page, alongside a series of family pictures, she hopes the funds will help to raise her children’s spirits.

Mrs Mclachlan wrote: “I’m Andrea and I’m 35, a wife and mum of four awesome kids, aged 13, 11, nine and three. I never thought I’d be doing this.

“Was diagnosed with Invasive triple positive breast cancer after finding a lump on my right breast in March.”

She added: “I have eight rounds of chemo to do, then an operation and radiotherapy. It’s horrible.

“I’m hoping to fundraise to help towards wigs, therapies, helping towards bills and raising the kid’s spirits.

“Thank you for reading and a massive thank you if you help our family.”

To donate to her fundraiser, visit her Go Fund Me page.

