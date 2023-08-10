Aberdeenshire cancer patient appeals for support as she goes through chemo eight times

An Aberdeenshire mum-of-four is appealing for support after going through her second round of chemotherapy in her fight against breast cancer.

Andrea Mclachlan was diagnosed with grade two invasive breast cancer in March and will go through eight rounds of treatment.

The 35-year-old turned to her local GP for help after finding a lump on her right breast.

Following rigorous tests, she was dealt the devastating diagnosis.

Five months on, Mrs Mclachlan has now completed her second round of chemotherapy.

In the coming months, she will complete a total of eight rounds of treatment before undergoing an operation and radiotherapy.

North-east mum-of-four struggles with treatment side effects

Taking to Facebook to mark Mrs Mclachlan’s first round of chemotherapy, her husband Ruari says she remains in “good spirits” despite the harsh side effects of the treatment.

In a post, he wrote: “She’s no longer on Facebook so she’s asked me to let friends and family know as her appearance will change over the next year during her chemotherapy and other treatments. With the invasive diagnosis, they seem to be hitting her with everything they have.

“She has been in good spirits mentally but today feeling the effects of chemo.”

Today my beautiful wife Andrea starts a new battle against Grade 2 Invasive Breast Cancer with her first Chemotherapy… Posted by Ruari Mclachlan on Thursday, 6 July 2023

The north-east mum has now set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise rising household bills, therapies and a series of wigs over the course of her treatment.

A target of £3,000 has been set, with £300 already raised.

Writing on the campaign page, alongside a series of family pictures, she hopes the funds will help to raise her children’s spirits.

Mrs Mclachlan wrote: “I’m Andrea and I’m 35, a wife and mum of four awesome kids, aged 13, 11, nine and three. I never thought I’d be doing this.

“Was diagnosed with Invasive triple positive breast cancer after finding a lump on my right breast in March.”

She added: “I have eight rounds of chemo to do, then an operation and radiotherapy. It’s horrible.

“I’m hoping to fundraise to help towards wigs, therapies, helping towards bills and raising the kid’s spirits.

“Thank you for reading and a massive thank you if you help our family.”

To donate to her fundraiser, visit her Go Fund Me page.