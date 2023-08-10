Petition to protect north-east’s remaining swimming pools launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Petition to protect north-east’s remaining swimming pools launched

A petition urging the government to provide extra funds to keep remaining facilities open has been launched.

By Lottie Hood
Swimming pool aberdeen closure was highlighted by protestors putting banners up like th eone in this picture.
Bucksburn Swimming Pool was closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A petition for the Scottish Government to provide more funding to protect the north-east’s remaining swimming pools has been launched.

Calls to the Scottish Government have been made to “ring fence” funding to help keep surviving swimming pools and leisure centres going.

It follows after many key community pools such as Bucksburn Swimming Pool and the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen were closed due to a reduction in funding.

The decision to close the Bucksburn swimming pool came after Sport Aberdeen’s funding was reduced by almost £700,000 by the council. 

Despite Bucksburn residents and pool users protesting for weeks to the announcement, the pool was closed on April 30.

Many more pools in Westhill, Alford, Ellon and Turriff have also reduced their opening hours.

Funding cuts ‘short sighted’

Due to rising costs and reduced funding, there are fears that functioning leisure centres and pools could still face closure or severely reduced opening hours.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, is now encouraging north-east residents to take action to protect these remaining facilities.

The started petition is calling on the government to use extra funds following chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s £63m package to protect swimming pools and leisure centres from rising costs.

According to Mr Burnett, the chancellor’s announcement in March resulted in around £6m extra for Scotland which has yet to be released.

Alexander Burnett
MSP Alexander Burnett

In the petition, Mr Burnett states: “The SNP Government has inflicted savage cuts on Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City Councils, resulting in public swimming pools and leisure centres across the north-east being forced to either close or drastically reduce their operating hours.

“This is despite there being a significant demand for the facilities and services offered at these swimming pools and leisure centres by local residents, groups and businesses.

“The funding cuts to swimming pools and leisure centres by the Scottish Government are short sighted due to the important role these facilities have in promoting healthy living and tackling obesity, as well as the wider economic and social benefit these centres provide to local communities.

“This petition calls on the Scottish Government to ring fence funding for swimming pools and leisure centres so that they remain open and as accessible as possible for the public to use.”

The link to the petition can be found here.

