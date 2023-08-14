Malones left ‘saddened’ following misunderstanding with Dons fans on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Malones left ‘saddened’ following misunderstanding with Dons fans on Sunday

Aberdeen fans claim they were denied entry to Malones on Sunday after the match but the Irish pub said they were simply de-escalating a situation.

By Lottie Hood
Malones Aberdeen where Dons fans say they were locked out of.
Three Aberdeen football fans were surprised to be denied entry to the Irish pub. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen pub Malones has said it is “saddened” after some Aberdeen football fans called for a boycott of the bar claiming they were blocked from entering on Sunday.

As crowds of football fans made their descent down King Street after the game on Sunday, many Dons fans might have stopped for a pint.

Especially when the score was 3 – 1 to Celtic. 

But when Graham Mutch, Jim Fraser and Gary Mair went to enter Malones Irish Bar on Shiprow, they said they were shocked to be stopped at the door.

They claim they were told it was a Celtic pub.

But a representative for Malones said all fans were welcome on the day. They were simply “de-escalating a situation” at the time and had barred entry to any new customers for a short period.

Dons fans claim they were not able to get into Malones after defeat

Despite not wearing Aberdeen FC colours, the Aberdeen fans visiting the pub claim staff said they do not allow fans to mix.

The friends were outraged to be barred from the pub with Mr Mutch later posting online.

He stated: “So walking back from game and going for a beer before the bus home.

“Stopped from going into Malones in Shiprow by woman on the door as although we weren’t wearing colours, it’s a ‘Celtic pub’ and they don’t let fans mix.

So walking back from game and going for a beer before the bus home. Stopped from going into Malones in Shiprow by woman…

Posted by Graham Mutch on Sunday, 13 August 2023

“Ah, right so who knew? You’ve been taking our money for long enough but no more. Please share and boycott fellow Dandies.”

The post has been shared by other supporters online with many quick to voice similar opinions.

Stops ‘muppets’ trying to ‘start scraps’

However, others have been quick to come to the venue’s defence.

Greg Mackie posted online suggesting it had probably been done to avoid conflict.

He stated: “What about when Aberdeen fans go to away games and drink in pubs in other cities?

“There would be uproar if the Aberdeen fans couldn’t drink in any pubs in Glasgow or Edinburgh before games.

“Celtic fans have to drink somewhere and to avoid conflict I can understand why Malones decided to not let Aberdeen fans in for the game today.

“Boycotting the pub isn’t good for anyone here.”

Chris Dunn from Aberdeen posted: “Every away game Aberdeen FC go to, we seem to think we have a divine right to do whatever we want, but as soon as it happens at our city, there’s an uproar.

“People have to drink somewhere, better to have them all in one place than have muppets trying to start scraps all over the town. Plenty dons bars in the city centre, let’s not start turning into OF [Old Firm] fans.”

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 13: Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores to make it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 13, 2023,
Celtic won 3 -1 on Sunday’s match against Aberdeen FC. Image: Rob Casey/ SNS Group

All fans were welcome for Sunday’s game

Malones said both team’s fans were welcomed at the pub for Sunday’s match.

However, when staff were busy de-escalating a situation inside the venue, security barred entry to any new customers for a short period – something that is their standard practice.

They said if fans had returned slightly later on, they would have been given entry.

Malones Aberdeen
Mr Mackie said boycotting the venue would not help anyone. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Keith Martin who has overseen the pub since it first opened in 2009 said were “very saddened” by how the situation had been interpreted online.

He said: “Yesterday during the Aberdeen v Celtic game we welcomed both Aberdeen and Celtic fans into the venue to enjoy the game for a midday kick off at Pittodrie.

“We had a mix of Aberdeen and Celtic fans in during and after the match.

“Since 2009 it has been a standard practice for the security company we use to keep our staff and customers safe by stopping entry to the venue while they are de-escalating a situation inside the venue.

“This is simply what happened yesterday. One of the door stewards didn’t allow people in while her colleagues were inside dealing with a situation.

“If the fans had returned 20 mins later when security had de-escalated the situation inside they would have been welcomed in as many Don’s fans were.

“We are very disappointed and saddened that people are upset and how through social media this has been interpreted.

“We were just trying to keep everyone safe as we have been doing since the day we opened our doors on the 11th March 2009.”

Conversation