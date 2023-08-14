Stonehaven Leisure Centre to close until spring due to refurbishment works

Stonehaven Leisure Centre will close next week until spring, as work gets under way on an extensive refurbishment of the facility.

The work being done by Life Life Aberdeenshire – who run cultural and sports services for Aberdeenshire Council – will start on August 21.

The aim is to provide an improved health and wellbeing experience for individuals and families in the Aberdeenshire town.

Key highlights of the refurbishment include:

A new dance/fitness studio area incorporating a new sound system, lighting and a suite of spin bikes to expand the group exercise programme capacity, releasing additional capacity in the main sports hall.

A new gym space fully kitted out with the latest exercise equipment, improving the experience for existing service users and attracting new participants.

Upgraded lighting in the pool area.

Modern changing facilities, which will see the former male and female changing rooms undergo a complete transformation, with new lockers and private cubicles being introduced.

A Pamis changing space to enhance the provision within the Queen Elizabeth Park area for people with special needs and disabilities.

Throughout the closure, the leisure centre will try to minimise disruption to members and is implementing a plan to ensure continuous service, with some classes taking place at other venues, including:

Shepherds Hall, which will be used as a fitness suite, with potential plans for the introduction of gym-based classes.

Stonehaven Town Hall for exercise classes, including spin bikes.

Arrangements are being made for swimming lessons to take place at Portlethen Swimming Pool, while Banchory Sports Village and the swimming pool in Westhill will be also explored if it is over capacity.

‘Modern, fit-for-purpose facility’

Chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, Anne Stirling said: “The renovation will offer a modern, fit-for-purpose facility for the people of Stonehaven and surrounding areas ensuring accessibility to all.

“This investment will provide local opportunities to participate in activities designed to support positive health and wellbeing for residents.”