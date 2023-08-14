Stonehaven Leisure Centre to close until spring due to refurbishment works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven Leisure Centre to close until spring due to refurbishment works

Alternative arrangements have been put in place for a variety of activities.

By Chris Cromar
Artist's impression of what the refurbished Stonehaven Leisure Centre will look like.
Artist's impression of what the refurbished Stonehaven Leisure Centre will look like. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Stonehaven Leisure Centre will close next week until spring, as work gets under way on an extensive refurbishment of the facility.

The work being done by Life Life Aberdeenshire – who run cultural and sports services for Aberdeenshire Council – will start on August 21.

The aim is to provide an improved health and wellbeing experience for individuals and families in the Aberdeenshire town.

An artist's impression of how the inside will look.
An artist’s impression of how the inside of the facility will look. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Key highlights of the refurbishment include:

  • A new dance/fitness studio area incorporating a new sound system, lighting and a suite of spin bikes to expand the group exercise programme capacity, releasing additional capacity in the main sports hall.
  • A new gym space fully kitted out with the latest exercise equipment, improving the experience for existing service users and attracting new participants.
  • Upgraded lighting in the pool area.
  • Modern changing facilities, which will see the former male and female changing rooms undergo a complete transformation, with new lockers and private cubicles being introduced.
  • A Pamis changing space to enhance the provision within the Queen Elizabeth Park area for people with special needs and disabilities.
Outside of Stonehaven Leisure Centre, with cars parked.
Stonehaven Leisure Centre will close next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Throughout the closure, the leisure centre will try to minimise disruption to members and is implementing a plan to ensure continuous service, with some classes taking place at other venues, including:

  • Shepherds Hall, which will be used as a fitness suite, with potential plans for the introduction of gym-based classes.
  • Stonehaven Town Hall for exercise classes, including spin bikes.
  • Arrangements are being made for swimming lessons to take place at Portlethen Swimming Pool, while Banchory Sports Village and the swimming pool in Westhill will be also explored if it is over capacity.

‘Modern, fit-for-purpose facility’

Chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, Anne Stirling said: “The renovation will offer a modern, fit-for-purpose facility for the people of Stonehaven and surrounding areas ensuring accessibility to all.

“This investment will provide local opportunities to participate in activities designed to support positive health and wellbeing for residents.”

