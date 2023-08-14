Drivers face major rush hour tailbacks as Bridge of Dee closed for three days

Motorists have been faced with huge trailing tailbacks and traffic jams at Bridge of Dee and to the south of the city this morning.

The Bridge of Dee is currently closed in both directions while important road maintenance works are carried out.

Traffic was backed up along alternative routes, including Riverside Drive and Holburn Street.

Bridge of Dee tailbacks

The work on the Bridge of Dee is expected to last until 5pm on Wednesday August 16.

Images show traffic at a standstill as they were diverted from the Bridge of Dee back to the George VI bridge.

Posts on social media have suggested that tailbacks in the area are significant with many commuters being affected by the delay this morning.

Aberdeen City Council announced the bridge would be closed from Garthdee Roundabout to Bridge of Dee Roundabout at the end of last month.