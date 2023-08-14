Drivers face major rush hour tailbacks as Bridge of Dee closed for three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face major rush hour tailbacks as Bridge of Dee closed for three days

Aberdeen drivers have been facing long traffic queues on the first day of its closure.

By Shanay Taylor
Bridge of Dee closed for three days
Traffic build up on riverside drive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Motorists have been faced with huge trailing tailbacks and traffic jams at Bridge of Dee and to the south of the city this morning.

The Bridge of Dee is currently closed in both directions while important road maintenance works are carried out.

Traffic was backed up along alternative routes, including Riverside Drive and Holburn Street.

Bridge of Dee tailbacks

The work on the Bridge of Dee is expected to last until 5pm on Wednesday August 16.

Bridge of Dee closed for three days
Bridge of Dee closed for three days. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Images show traffic at a standstill as they were diverted from the Bridge of Dee back to the George VI bridge.

Posts on social media have suggested that tailbacks in the area are significant with many commuters being affected by the delay this morning.

CR0044381 traffic build up on riverside drive
The traffic that was diverted from the bridge of Dee back to the George VI bridge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council announced the bridge would be closed from Garthdee Roundabout to Bridge of Dee Roundabout at the end of last month.

Drivers faced long delays this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

