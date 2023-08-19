Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car

Sheila Haggerty's solicitor told the court his client is "horrified" at the injuries the other woman sustained.

By David McPhee
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Inverurie pensioner who was driving without due care or attention has been handed penalty points after she knocked a 75-year-old woman into the air with her car.

Sheila Haggerty, 73, entered a plea of guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to hitting the woman with her Brown Ford C-Max as she drove home from the supermarket.

The victim, who uses a walking stick, was rushed to hospital and received physiotherapy after she suffered two hip fractures in the incident.

Haggerty’s solicitor told the court his client is “horrified” at the injuries the other woman sustained.

Members of public raised alarm

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that on the evening of January 27 last year Haggerty was driving home from Morrisons when she pulled onto Blackhall Road, Inverurie.

He said the 75-year-old woman was walking across the road using her tripod walking stick when she was struck by Haggerty’s car, throwing her into the air.

Police were flagged down by members of the public who observed the woman lying in the middle of the road and called an ambulance.

“The complainer was wearing a red jacket, black trousers and her walking stick was blue,” Mr Ambrose said.

“The accused provided a negative breath test.

“She also told police that she hadn’t seen the complainer, adding that she had ‘come out of nowhere’.”

The hurt woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she was found to have sustained two hip fractures and injuries to her fingers.

During her recovery, the 75-year-old also had to receive physiotherapy.

Haggerty pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without due care or attention.

‘This was careless on her part’

Defence agent Liam Mcallister described his client’s actions that evening as “an aberration”.

“It was an extremely dramatic event and Mrs Haggerty has taken responsibility for the outcome,” he said.

“The police determined that she was driving without due care and attention and she accepts that.

“My client has been driving for 53 years with no incident. This was careless on her part and she had simply not observed that there could be people coming from between vehicles.

“She is horrified by the injuries that the complainer sustained.”

Sheriff Edward Gilroy stated that he believed this incident to be “on the upper end of the scale of careless driving”.

He fined Haggerty, of Kintore Terrace, Inverurie, a total of Â£210 and handed her six penalty points.

