Giant Aberdeen letters to be moved just in time for influx of visitors

It is in time for Offshore Europe, which takes place between September 5-8.

By Chris Cromar
Giant Aberdeen letters with someone walking past.
The giant Aberdeen letters have been at the Castlegate since May. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The landmark giant Aberdeen letters could be on the move.

Aberdeen Inspired has lodged a planning application to relocate the “Hollywood-style” sign from its current home at Castlegate to Broad Street.

If approved, the letters will move just in time for the arrival of thousands of visitors for Offshore Europe, which will run from September 5 to 8.

Giant Aberdeen lights lit up.
The lights can change colour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Under the plans, the letters – which first appeared at the Castlegate in May – will be on Broad Street until the Christmas Village arrives.

It is then hoped they will take pride of place in the revamped Union Terrace Gardens, adding a festive touch over the Christmas period.

Giant Aberdeen letters celebrating the Gothenburg Greats.
Aberdeen’s giant letters celebrated the 40th anniversary of the club’s greatest ever triumph in May. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Inspired launched the letters project to encourage people to explore and linger in different spots around the city and to mark special occasions with their unique, hi-tech and colourful display.

Pittodrie is already earmarked as one destination for the new landmark.

Adrian Watson standing at lectern with microphone.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson said: “The Aberdeen letters have become a major draw since they were installed in their debut location on the Castlegate.

“People have been flocking to take selfies and photos of the letters with Union Street behind – especially when they were specially lit up for the Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations.

‘A truly global reach’

“It has always been the aim to have these instantly recognisable letters in iconic places around Aberdeen, and we think Broad Street, with the magnificent Marischal College as a backdrop, could be the ideal spot for their next visit.

“With delegates arriving from across the world for Offshore Europe and flooding into the city centre, I have no doubt many of them would like to take selfies and social media posts of the eye-catching sign to send home, giving our Aberdeen letters a truly global reach.

“Given how popular they have been, I think it is safe to say the Aberdeen letters will spell out success wherever they go across the Granite City.”

