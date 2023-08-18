Hunt for group wearing balaclavas following series of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hunt for group wearing balaclavas following series of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen

Police have since launched an "extensive investigation".

By Lottie Hood
The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
Police. Image: Police Scotland.

It is believed a group wearing dark clothing and balaclavas could be linked to a series of vehicle thefts, attempted thefts and fires in Aberdeen.

The spate of incidents took place in the city over a 48 hour period last week.

A number of vehicles were stolen, attempted to be stolen or set on fire between Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11.

The eight incidents took place in a number of locations including Sandilands Drive, Springhill Road and Holburn Road.

Police have since launched an “extensive investigation”. They believe four or five individuals seen wearing balaclavas in the area could be connected.

Extensive investigation is ongoing

A Ford Transit van which was stolen – and believed to have been used to commit further thefts – was later found set ablaze in the Coast Road area.

Officers are also investigating the fire-raising of a silver Audi car at Tullos Primary School which could be connected.

One of the vehicles, a stolen motorbike, was later safely recovered.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “Our inquiries have established that a group of four or five individuals, dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas, were seen in the area of these incidents, and it is believed the stolen Ford Transit had been used to commit further thefts.

“An extensive investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen a Ford Transit and a silver Audi traveling in convey between August 10 and 11, as it may assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0043 of August 11, 2023 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavenly Desserts restaurant Aberdeen
Heavenly Desserts to open in Aberdeen this weekend
Police at crash
Bike and car collide on Aberdeen's King George VI Bridge
Aberdeenshire mansion.
Modern Aberdeenshire mansion with a cinema could be yours for just £1.8m
To go with story by Adele Merson. Lynn Thomson and Tauqeer Malik have been selected to stand for Labour at the next general election. Picture shows; Lynn Thomson, Labour candidate for Aberdeen North and Tauqeer Malik, Labour candidate for Aberdeen South. . N/A . Supplied by Aberdeen Labour. Date; 18/08/2023
Aberdeen Labour leader to stand against SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn in general election
Sepa issued flood alert
Flood alerts issued as heavy rain to batter Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend
Queen Street in Aberdeen.
Council could demolish Queen Street police station to create new 'urban park'
Andy and Karla tucking into their Wimpy order.
What we made of our first-ever visit to Wimpy in Fraserburgh - and yes,…
The sculpture has been installed outside the Invercauld Arms in Braemar
Too bizarre for Braemar? Giant bucket sculpture divides opinion in Deeside village
To go with story by Kirstie Topp. Plans submitted for new Fraserburgh primary school Picture shows; Artist impressions of the new Fraserburgh primary school. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council Date; Unknown
First look at plans for £18 million Fraserburgh primary school
Granite Harbour Aberdeen
Second season of BBC's Granite Harbour confirmed

Conversation