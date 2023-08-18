Hunt for group wearing balaclavas following series of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen

It is believed a group wearing dark clothing and balaclavas could be linked to a series of vehicle thefts, attempted thefts and fires in Aberdeen.

The spate of incidents took place in the city over a 48 hour period last week.

A number of vehicles were stolen, attempted to be stolen or set on fire between Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11.

The eight incidents took place in a number of locations including Sandilands Drive, Springhill Road and Holburn Road.

Police have since launched an “extensive investigation”. They believe four or five individuals seen wearing balaclavas in the area could be connected.

Extensive investigation is ongoing

A Ford Transit van which was stolen – and believed to have been used to commit further thefts – was later found set ablaze in the Coast Road area.

Officers are also investigating the fire-raising of a silver Audi car at Tullos Primary School which could be connected.

One of the vehicles, a stolen motorbike, was later safely recovered.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “Our inquiries have established that a group of four or five individuals, dressed in dark clothing and balaclavas, were seen in the area of these incidents, and it is believed the stolen Ford Transit had been used to commit further thefts.

“An extensive investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen a Ford Transit and a silver Audi traveling in convey between August 10 and 11, as it may assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0043 of August 11, 2023 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.