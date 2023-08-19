Train services disrupted across Aberdeenshire and Highlands as heavy rain batters Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Train services disrupted across Aberdeenshire and Highlands as heavy rain batters Scotland

Forecasters have also warned roads may flood, causing more travel chaos.

By Lauren Taylor
Trains across the country have been affected by the adverse weather. Image: PA
Trains across the country have been affected by the adverse weather. Image: PA

Rail passengers are facing disruption in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and Lochaber due to the adverse weather.

Services operating across Scotland are delayed due to the heavy rain and wind battering most of the country.

Rail bosses have imposed blanket speed restrictions amidst the conditions, and some services are even being revised.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across Aberdeen and parts of Aberdeenshire – including Huntly, Ballater, and Stonehaven – which is due to last until noon.

A map of the yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.

Sepa also issued flood alerts covering the city and Aberdeenshire, as well as Argyll and Bute.

This comes as Storm Betty beings to bring strong winds and heavy, thundery downpours to parts of the UK.

What lines will be disrupted today?

Passengers on the West Highland Line will experience “major” disruption throughout the morning.

As well as the weather slowing down services, a tree has blocked the line between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig. Staff are working to remove the tree, with hopes the line will be open by 10am allowing services to resume.

The Aberdeen to Glasgow line is also experiencing delays throughout the morning, with train services cancelled between Dundee and Arbroath.

Additionally, the Inverurie to Montrose service will only operate between Inverurie and Aberdeen until around 5pm.

This means the service will no longer call at Montrose, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Portlethen.

There is minor disruption expected on the Aberdeen to Inverness line, as well as on services calling to Edinburgh.

Most of the disruption is expected to last until midday and services can be checked online.

Roads and ferries

Heavy rain has been clobbering most of Scotland since around 3am, with forecasters warning roads could flood.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to leave extra time for journeys throughout the morning and to keep a safe distance from the car in front.

Road users are advised to use caution crossing the A9 Dornoch Bridge due to high winds affecting conditions.

Calmac services are also expected to be disrupted throughout the day by the adverse weather.

Services from Mallaig have been cancelled, meanwhile ferries from Oban have an amended timetable.

Any disruption to services can be checked online.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Harbour Galley is located on Harbour Place in Whitehills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: New owners of The Harbour Galley in Whitehills prove they mean business
Balbegno Castle, in Fettercairn, has been listed for sale. Image: Savills.
Fettercairn castle with historic tower wing and imposing great hall goes on the market…
FibreFlex, Balmoral's patented cable protection system, under installation in the North Sea.
Balmoral Comtec applies Aberdeen ingenuity to growing global offshore wind sector
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car
Readers had they say on the designs of the multi-million-pound Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council and Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Market poll results: Which design do our readers want to see come to…
Girl surfing in sea.
Fraserburgh teen riding high after surfing success in Cornwall
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
Aberdeen City Council urged to 'listen to the public' after bus gates petition surges…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing man from Portlethen has been found
The Dyce ice cream shop could open at the Indian restaurant.
Aberdeen suburb could get first ice cream parlour under plans to split Dyce Tandoori
Aberdeen actress Layla Kirk, who is making her horror movie debut
'Dreams do come true': Aberdeen actress makes horror debut alongside Outlander stars

Conversation