Train services disrupted across Aberdeenshire and Highlands as heavy rain batters Scotland

Rail passengers are facing disruption in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and Lochaber due to the adverse weather.

Services operating across Scotland are delayed due to the heavy rain and wind battering most of the country.

Rail bosses have imposed blanket speed restrictions amidst the conditions, and some services are even being revised.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning across Aberdeen and parts of Aberdeenshire – including Huntly, Ballater, and Stonehaven – which is due to last until noon.

Sepa also issued flood alerts covering the city and Aberdeenshire, as well as Argyll and Bute.

This comes as Storm Betty beings to bring strong winds and heavy, thundery downpours to parts of the UK.

What lines will be disrupted today?

Passengers on the West Highland Line will experience “major” disruption throughout the morning.

As well as the weather slowing down services, a tree has blocked the line between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig. Staff are working to remove the tree, with hopes the line will be open by 10am allowing services to resume.

The Aberdeen to Glasgow line is also experiencing delays throughout the morning, with train services cancelled between Dundee and Arbroath.

Additionally, the Inverurie to Montrose service will only operate between Inverurie and Aberdeen until around 5pm.

This means the service will no longer call at Montrose, Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Portlethen.

There is minor disruption expected on the Aberdeen to Inverness line, as well as on services calling to Edinburgh.

Most of the disruption is expected to last until midday and services can be checked online.

Due to the heavy rain and wind, speed restrictions are in place across the country. Services are also amended to best manage the disruption caused by the speed restriction. Please check your services on the ScotRail app for the latest information. ℹ️ https://t.co/CivoGtwwMb pic.twitter.com/y9qscCP80X — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 19, 2023

Roads and ferries

Heavy rain has been clobbering most of Scotland since around 3am, with forecasters warning roads could flood.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to leave extra time for journeys throughout the morning and to keep a safe distance from the car in front.

Road users are advised to use caution crossing the A9 Dornoch Bridge due to high winds affecting conditions.

Surface spray on the motorway?💦 Ease off the accelerator – don't brake🚙

Increase your stopping distance🔴

Leave extra time for your journey⌚ More tips: https://t.co/hLaG1ccIt3 pic.twitter.com/hmSjLtsGq0 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 19, 2023

Calmac services are also expected to be disrupted throughout the day by the adverse weather.

Services from Mallaig have been cancelled, meanwhile ferries from Oban have an amended timetable.

Any disruption to services can be checked online.