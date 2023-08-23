‘He made a real difference to Aberdeen’: Tributes to council chief who brought major events to city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He made a real difference to Aberdeen’: Tributes to council chief who brought major events to city

Richard Sweetnam died after a long cancer fight.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Richard Sweetnam was responsible for bringing the Ovo Energy Tour Cycling Road Race to Aberdeen. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Richard Sweetnam was responsible for bringing the Ovo Energy Tour Cycling Road Race to Aberdeen. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Tributes have been paid to the “passionate” Aberdeen council chief who brought some major money-spinners to the city.

Richard Sweetnam died following a long battle with cancer, with councillors today praising his bravery and commitment as they gathered for the first time since his passing.

Mr Sweetnam was the chief officer of city growth, meaning he was responsible for overseeing the ongoing Aberdeen city centre and beach masterplan projects.

But, he also played a crucial role in bringing many popular sporting events to the city including the Great Aberdeen Run, Ovo Energy Tour Cycling Road Races and the Tour of Britain.

The leading council official passed away on Tuesday, August 2.

Lord provost David Cameron started today’s meeting by recognising Mr Sweetnam’s hard work.

Richard Sweetnam (right) pictured at the Aberdeen Harbour Board AGM last May. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The Lord Provost said: “Richard contributed significantly to the development and future of the city and will be greatly missed by all.

“He did it all with passion, drive, enthusiasm and humour.”

The Lord Provost offered his condolences to Richard’s wife Margaret Sweetnam and his three sons Finlay, Alec and Archie.

Finishing up the testimony, Mr Cameron looked visibly moved as he admitted finding it hard to get through.

‘We all owe him a debt for his service to our city’

Council co-leader councillor Christian Allard said that Mr Sweetnam “not only had a passion for Aberdeen, but for everything that he did”.

While fellow co-leader councillor Ian Yuill added: “Richard was a good man who has touched many lives, you only had to be at his funeral to realise what a positive difference he had made. He made a real difference to Aberdeen.

“It still doesn’t seem real, although sadly it is all too real.

“I’ll remember Richard’s enthusiasm, his energy, his commitment and his smile.

“We all owe him a debt for his service to our city over the last number of years.”

Richard Sweetnam worked hard to get The OVO Energy Tour Series to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik noted that Mr Sweetnam was “very brave” amid his cancer battle.

“He had a lot of support from Margaret and his family, but his day-to-day service was not affected at all and he was doing a brilliant job for Aberdeen City Council.

“He brought so many things to the city that we will remember forever.”

While councillor Ryan Houghton remembered Mr Sweetnam as being “humorous” and “incredibly patient with any issue you took to him”.

‘His legacy is all around to be seen’

Independent councillor Marie Boulton told the chamber she had the “privilege” of working with Richard through the city’s cultural portfolio.

Mr Sweetnam also helped to bring the Tour of Britain 2022 cycle race to Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Something that will stick with me is his courage to live with cancer and fighting it every step of the way,” she said.

“He tried everything, he wouldn’t be persuaded to sit back.

“If there was a therapy out there he would investigate it and try it because he wanted to be here – and it wasn’t for himself, he wanted to be here for his family.”

Paying tribute to Mr Sweetnam’s work in Aberdeen, councillor Boulton stated: “His legacy is all around to be seen.”

Richard Sweetnam brought running and cycle events to Aberdeen

Mr Sweetnam secured the contract for the Great Aberdeen Run which attracted thousands of participants each year.

Runners hit the streets for the Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Richard also brought the Ovo Energy Tour Cycling Road Races to Aberdeen.

The cycling races saw Union Street, Marischal Square, Back Wynd and Belmont Street turned into a high speed circuit, bringing thousands of spectators to the city centre.

This led to Aberdeen hosting the Tour of Britain – another event that Richard was responsible for bringing to the city.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVsGiCNVPmc

Richard Sweetnam leaves Aberdeen legacy

As well as his sporting achievements, Richard led the council’s international activities.

He helped the city’s Lord Provosts carry out their civic roles with partner cities such as Stavanger, Esbjerg, Houston, Halifax and Dammam.

Mr Sweetnam helped council colleagues with the re-opening of Provost Skene’s House. Image: Kath Flannery

Richard assisted the local authority’s archives, gallery and museums team through the final stages of the Art Gallery redevelopment and re-opening of Provost Skene’s House.

He even played a key role in support of the new Aberdeen South Harbour and the Energy Transition Zone.

One of his final achievements was securing Investment Zone status for the north.

REVIEW: Rebirth of Provost Skene’s House is a heroic triumph for north-east

