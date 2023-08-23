‘He made a real difference to Aberdeen’: Tributes to council chief who brought major events to city

Tributes have been paid to the “passionate” Aberdeen council chief who brought some major money-spinners to the city.

Richard Sweetnam died following a long battle with cancer, with councillors today praising his bravery and commitment as they gathered for the first time since his passing.

Mr Sweetnam was the chief officer of city growth, meaning he was responsible for overseeing the ongoing Aberdeen city centre and beach masterplan projects.

But, he also played a crucial role in bringing many popular sporting events to the city including the Great Aberdeen Run, Ovo Energy Tour Cycling Road Races and the Tour of Britain.

The leading council official passed away on Tuesday, August 2.

Lord provost David Cameron started today’s meeting by recognising Mr Sweetnam’s hard work.

The Lord Provost said: “Richard contributed significantly to the development and future of the city and will be greatly missed by all.

“He did it all with passion, drive, enthusiasm and humour.”

The Lord Provost offered his condolences to Richard’s wife Margaret Sweetnam and his three sons Finlay, Alec and Archie.

Finishing up the testimony, Mr Cameron looked visibly moved as he admitted finding it hard to get through.

‘We all owe him a debt for his service to our city’

Council co-leader councillor Christian Allard said that Mr Sweetnam “not only had a passion for Aberdeen, but for everything that he did”.

While fellow co-leader councillor Ian Yuill added: “Richard was a good man who has touched many lives, you only had to be at his funeral to realise what a positive difference he had made. He made a real difference to Aberdeen.

“It still doesn’t seem real, although sadly it is all too real.

“I’ll remember Richard’s enthusiasm, his energy, his commitment and his smile.

“We all owe him a debt for his service to our city over the last number of years.”

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik noted that Mr Sweetnam was “very brave” amid his cancer battle.

“He had a lot of support from Margaret and his family, but his day-to-day service was not affected at all and he was doing a brilliant job for Aberdeen City Council.

“He brought so many things to the city that we will remember forever.”

While councillor Ryan Houghton remembered Mr Sweetnam as being “humorous” and “incredibly patient with any issue you took to him”.

‘His legacy is all around to be seen’

Independent councillor Marie Boulton told the chamber she had the “privilege” of working with Richard through the city’s cultural portfolio.

“Something that will stick with me is his courage to live with cancer and fighting it every step of the way,” she said.

“He tried everything, he wouldn’t be persuaded to sit back.

“If there was a therapy out there he would investigate it and try it because he wanted to be here – and it wasn’t for himself, he wanted to be here for his family.”

Paying tribute to Mr Sweetnam’s work in Aberdeen, councillor Boulton stated: “His legacy is all around to be seen.”

Richard Sweetnam brought running and cycle events to Aberdeen

Mr Sweetnam secured the contract for the Great Aberdeen Run which attracted thousands of participants each year.

Richard also brought the Ovo Energy Tour Cycling Road Races to Aberdeen.

The cycling races saw Union Street, Marischal Square, Back Wynd and Belmont Street turned into a high speed circuit, bringing thousands of spectators to the city centre.

This led to Aberdeen hosting the Tour of Britain – another event that Richard was responsible for bringing to the city.

Richard Sweetnam leaves Aberdeen legacy

As well as his sporting achievements, Richard led the council’s international activities.

He helped the city’s Lord Provosts carry out their civic roles with partner cities such as Stavanger, Esbjerg, Houston, Halifax and Dammam.

Richard assisted the local authority’s archives, gallery and museums team through the final stages of the Art Gallery redevelopment and re-opening of Provost Skene’s House.

He even played a key role in support of the new Aberdeen South Harbour and the Energy Transition Zone.

One of his final achievements was securing Investment Zone status for the north.