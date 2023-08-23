Princess of Wales and children arrive in Aberdeen for Balmoral get-away

The Princess of Wales has arrived in the north-east with her children.

Kate, known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, arrived on a British Airways flight from London Heathrow this morning.

She was joined by 10-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, who is aged five.

It is understood a private car was waiting to take the family to Royal Deeside, where King Charles and Queen Camilla are now in residence at Balmoral Castle.

Prince William is expected to join the family in the coming days.

Last year the princess, Charlotte and Louis were spotted on an Easyjet flight to Aberdeen for their holidays – with passengers praising her “no fuss” approach.

King takes up summer residence at Balmoral Castle

King Charles was officially welcomed to Balmoral on Monday by a guard of honour for the first time since he came to the throne.

Traditionally the monarch inspects troops when taking up residence at the castle during the summer break.

A small ceremony was held outside the gates of the castle on Monday, with a guard of honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Robert Weir.

Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, received a rub on the nose from the King – who was recently announced as Colonel-in-Chief, succeeding his mother in the role.

Last year, the ceremony was held privately for the late Queen’s comfort.

The King and Queen are expected to privately mark the anniversary of her death at Balmoral on September 8.

Other members of the royal family, including Prince Andrew, will be in attendance.