Union Street’s oldest empty unit to be revived as £500,000 games bar after almost 20 years vacant

Union Street’s longest-running empty unit could finally be brought back to life.

The former Budz Bar has been vacant for almost 17 years, with last orders called at the nightspot in 2007.

It recently passed 6,000 days since it was last in use.

Alpha Bravo Investments, run by Allan Smith and Bruce Porter, is behind the scheme to give the 419 Union Street address a new lease of life.

How will Budz Bar be turned into new Aberdeen destination?

Building papers submitted to the council price the major overhaul at £480,000.

They reveal that the upgrades will being the bar back to life in some style…

The plans take in the ground floor facing the Granite Mile, basement level accessed by Justice Mill Lane and upper levels.

Under the scheme, the old Budz Bar would be resurrected with cocktail bars, a pizzeria and “entertainment venues” on the upper floors.

According to design images, the firm would name the new venue “Glitch” if the proposal is approved.

It would certainly be eye-catching, with plans to wrap the building in LED screens with changing light patterns.

Do you have any memories of Budz Bar? Let us know in our comments section below

Our city centre tracker recently revealed that, of the many empty units along Aberdeen’s Union Street, Budz Bar has been unoccupied the longest.

These new plans would follow other successful ventures in the area, with Scotland’s biggest ballpit opening up nearby at Three Mad Hatters last year.

You can see the plans for the external signage at the former Budz Bar here.