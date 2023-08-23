Union Street’s oldest empty unit to be revived as £500,000 games bar after almost 20 years vacant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street’s oldest empty unit to be revived as £500,000 games bar after almost 20 years vacant

The former Budz Bar is in line for a long-awaited makeover.

By Ben Hendry
The former Budz Bar could be brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination.
The former Budz Bar could be brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination. Image: Tinto Architecture

Union Street’s longest-running empty unit could finally be brought back to life.

The former Budz Bar has been vacant for almost 17 years, with last orders called at the nightspot in 2007.

It recently passed 6,000 days since it was last in use.

Alpha Bravo Investments, run by Allan Smith and Bruce Porter, is behind the scheme to give the 419 Union Street address a new lease of life.

Exterior of the former Budz Bar in Aberdeen.
The former Budz Bar was known for selling inexpensive shots. Image: DC Thomson

How will Budz Bar be turned into new Aberdeen destination?

Building papers submitted to the council price the major overhaul at £480,000.

They reveal that the upgrades will being the bar back to life in some style…

Digital rendering of venue after Budz Bar is renovated into new Aberdeen games pub Glitch.
Here is how the entrance would look. Image: Tinto architecture
Digital rendering showing new Aberdeen venue at night.
The former Budz Bar would look like this when illuminated in the evening, if brought back to life as a new Aberdeen destination. Image: Tinto Architecture
View of the rear of Budz Bar after renovation, from Justice Mill Lane.
This shows the back of the old pub under the planned changes for the Aberdeen venue. Image: Tinto Architecture

The plans take in the ground floor facing the Granite Mile, basement level accessed by Justice Mill Lane and upper levels.

Under the scheme, the old Budz Bar would be resurrected with cocktail bars, a pizzeria and “entertainment venues” on the upper floors.

According to design images, the firm would name the new venue “Glitch” if the proposal is approved.

The rear of the building, from Justice Mill Lane, at night.
The rear of the building, from Justice Mill Lane, if snazzy lighting plans are rubber-stamped. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It would certainly be eye-catching, with plans to wrap the building in LED screens with changing light patterns.

Do you have any memories of Budz Bar? Let us know in our comments section below

Exterior of the former Budz Bar in a state of disrepair in 2015.
The former bar has fallen further into disrepair since we took this picture in 2015. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Our city centre tracker recently revealed that, of the many empty units along Aberdeen’s Union Street, Budz Bar has been unoccupied the longest.

These new plans would follow other successful ventures in the area, with Scotland’s biggest ballpit opening up nearby at Three Mad Hatters last year.

You can see the plans for the external signage at the former Budz Bar here.

