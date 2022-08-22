Duchess of Cambridge takes economy flight to Aberdeen to join Queen at Balmoral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in the north-east with her two children as she joins the Queen for her summer break in Aberdeenshire.

A video shared online showed Kate, 40, disembarking a commercial flight at Aberdeen Airport with Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The family, accompanied by a nanny and security, were on their way to the Queen’s 50,000 acre Balmoral estate, where the monarch resides every summer.

Prince William – or the Earl of Strathearn as he is known when in Scotland – reportedly travelled separately with their eldest child Prince George, nine.

A surprised member of the public shared a video of their arrival on TikTok, praising her way of “keeping it simple” and flying economy.

The TikTok user said: “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security two rows in front of me.

“Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy,” added the user.

“She even got up halfway through the flight to get her daughter’s iPad.

“And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.

“No one on board took any photos or videos.

“Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board.”