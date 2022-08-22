Duchess of Cambridge takes economy flight to Aberdeen to join Queen at Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Duchess of Cambridge takes economy flight to Aberdeen to join Queen at Balmoral

By Denny Andonova
August 22, 2022, 1:01 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 7:48 pm
Duchess of Cambridge
Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Aberdeen on Sunday evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived in the north-east with her two children as she joins the Queen for her summer break in Aberdeenshire.

A video shared online showed Kate, 40, disembarking a commercial flight at Aberdeen Airport with Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The family, accompanied by a nanny and security, were on their way to the Queen’s 50,000 acre Balmoral estate, where the monarch resides every summer.

Prince William – or the Earl of Strathearn as he is known when in Scotland – reportedly travelled separately with their eldest child Prince George, nine.

A surprised member of the public shared a video of their arrival on TikTok, praising her way of “keeping it simple” and flying economy.

The TikTok user said: “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security two rows in front of me.

@turbom1k3y

Kate#royal#family#scotland

♬ original sound – turbom1k3y

“Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy,” added the user.

“She even got up halfway through the flight to get her daughter’s iPad.

“And yes she was stunning, even gave me a smile while looking back at row behind her to talk to her son.

“No one on board took any photos or videos.

“Just a mum taking her children on holiday to see grandmother, but there was a buzz on board.”

