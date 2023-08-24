A96 blocked near Huntly after at least three vehicles involved in crash

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been blocked due to a crash near Huntly.

At least three vehicles have been involved in the incident near the junction with the B9022 Portsoy road turnoff, less than a mile west of the town.

Photographs from the scene show both carriageways have been blocked.

It is understood the incident happened shortly before 6pm with police at the scene. Long tailbacks have been forming in the area.

One car has come to a stop blocking the Aberdeen-bound carriageway while two vans have come off the road on the Elgin-bound side.

Witnesses have reported no serious injuries to those involved in the A96 crash near Huntly.

Police say the vehicles will be recovered without the road being closed.

More to follow.