A96 blocked near Huntly after at least three vehicles involved in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A96 blocked near Huntly after at least three vehicles involved in crash

Two vans have come off the road in the incident.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Two vans off the road on the A96 near Huntly.
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road has been blocked due to a crash near Huntly.

At least three vehicles have been involved in the incident near the junction with the B9022 Portsoy road turnoff, less than a mile west of the town.

Photographs from the scene show both carriageways have been blocked.

White car with damage to front blocking A96.
A car was also involved in the crash on the A96 near Huntly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is understood the incident happened shortly before 6pm with police at the scene. Long tailbacks have been forming in the area.

One car has come to a stop blocking the Aberdeen-bound carriageway while two vans have come off the road on the Elgin-bound side.

Witnesses have reported no serious injuries to those involved in the A96 crash near Huntly.

Police say the vehicles will be recovered without the road being closed.

More to follow. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thialf, once the world's largest lifting barge.
What was world’s second largest crane vessel doing off Aberdeen?
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.
Council 'doing all it can to manage storm' as Aberdeen braces for ANOTHER £40m…
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.
Approved: Aberdeen's former Cordyce School site to become 91 homes
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.
Video: La-La Land awards joy for Aberdeen firm's P&J Live film
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.
Teen stabbed 'love rival' through heart in horrifying Aberdeen street attack
Harbour Energy's wholly owned Armada platform, about 152 miles east of Aberdeen.
North Sea giant Harbour Energy pays less tax but it still more than wipes…
The Gordon Schools, Huntly
'Bonkers': Huntly parents' alarm as pupils told to scan QR code to go to…
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.
Shock report reveals day of crisis in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.
Calum Petrie: Aberdeen Council cuts cheating young people out of future they deserve
Police are controlling traffic at the scene.
Married dad-of-two choked stripper unconscious at Aberdeen club

Conversation