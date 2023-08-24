Max Ram leaves Caley Thistle to join English National League North side Gloucester City

Caley Thistle have confirmed defender Max Ram has left the club to join English National League North side Gloucester City AFC.

The 22-year-old departs the Highlands having made 14 appearances, scoring once, since joining the club from Wycombe Wanderers last summer.

He featured only once for the Caley Jags this season, which was an appearance from the bench against Dundee in the Viaplay Cup.