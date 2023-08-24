Caley Thistle Max Ram leaves Caley Thistle to join English National League North side Gloucester City The defender made 14 appearances for the Caley Jags after joining from Wycombe Wanderers last summer. By Sophie Goodwin August 24 2023, 6.50pm Share Max Ram leaves Caley Thistle to join English National League North side Gloucester City Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/inverness-caledonian-thistle/6081511/max-ram-leaves-caley-thistle-to-join-english-national-league-north-side-gloucester-city/ Copy Link Caley Thistle have confirmed defender Max Ram has left the club. Image: SNS Caley Thistle have confirmed defender Max Ram has left the club to join English National League North side Gloucester City AFC. The 22-year-old departs the Highlands having made 14 appearances, scoring once, since joining the club from Wycombe Wanderers last summer. He featured only once for the Caley Jags this season, which was an appearance from the bench against Dundee in the Viaplay Cup.