A938 at Carrbridge closed following two-vehicle crash

The A938 is closed at Carrbridge following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services raced to the scene shortly after 12pm.

The incident involved two vehicles.

It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

Police closed the road in both directions from the Lochanhully turn off to Galan Grant Centre.

The fire service sent two crews from Nairn and Grantown-on-Spey to the scene at around 12.10pm and left just over an hour later.

Police remain at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.15pm on Monday, August 28, police were called to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A938 at Carrbridge.

“Officers are at the scene and the road is closed.”

