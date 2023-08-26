‘Great to be back’: Celebrate Aberdeen brings joy to Union Street once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Great to be back’: Celebrate Aberdeen brings joy to Union Street once again

The huge parade celebrating charities from across the north-east returned to Union Street.

By Shanay Taylor
Celebrate Aberdeen 2023
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade down Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Hundreds of the north-east’s unsung heroes have been congratulated as Celebrate Aberdeen returned for another year.

Crowds flocked to Union street to watch over 100 charities, voluntary groups and third sector organisations take part in the parade.

As well as charities like Guide Dogs Aberdeen, Clan, Abernecessities, Doddie Aid and Friends of Anchor, sports clubs, dance groups and musicians also took part.

The parade kicked off at Albyn Street with participants then making their way down Union Street to finish at Castlegate.

Over 100 charities took part in the parade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Thousands took to the streets to wave, cheer and clap as each of the organisations walked by.

Charities brought their mascots, waved flags and played music, interacting with crowds at every given chance.

‘Part of a bigger movement’

Celebrate Aberdeen parade.
Gavin Begg with Aberdeen YMCA. Image: Shanay Taylor.

Gavin Begg, 53, attended the parade with Aberdeen YMCA and was “thrilled” to see such a great turn out at today’s event.

He said: “It’s great to be back and see so much young people turn up and be so enthusiastic about their charity.

“Trying to get young people out of bed on a Saturday morning is a task, so it’s great to see they are inspired and want to be part of a bigger movement.”

Pam Simpson, Moira Donald and John Campbell from WEA marched in the parade. Image: Shanay Taylor.

WEA – a leading voluntary adults education charity in Scotland – also took part in today’s parade.

Pam Simpson who held the charity’s banner said: “It is fabulous to see all of the charities in Aberdeen and it is great to see how many people are involved with charities in the city.”

Johnny Astille pictured with Bruce Petrie from TLC. Image: Shanay Taylor.

Johnny Astille was another who took part in the event representing TLC – a charity that has sought to alleviate the effects of poverty for over 20 years.

Mr Astille commented: “What a fantastic event celebrating all of the hard work across the city.”

A variety of groups took to the streets, including Charlie House, We Too, Home Start and Friends of the Neuro Ward.

Celebrate Aberdeen 2023.
The Salvation Army attended the parade. Image: Shanay Taylor.

Major Peter Renshaw who works with The Salvation Army added: “It’s so great to see the community take part in an initiative that brings the city together to celebrate all of the support offered.”

Mrs Linda Rendall who took part in the parade in support of Living Well Project was “delighted to be part of the parade”.

Celebrate Aberdeen 2023.
Linda Rendall and other participants from Living Well Project. Image: Shanay Taylor.

The Living Well Project aspires to improve the physical, emotional and social wellbeing for the lonely and isolated and also for those living with dementia, and their carers.

Mrs Rendall added: “We are delighted to take part and showcase all of the volunteer work and opportunities that are on offer across Aberdeen.”

Miss Precious Ajide with participants from The Bridge. Image: Shanay Taylor.

Miss Precious Ajide from The Bridge also said: “It’s so fun and entertaining. It’s great to see all of the charities take part in Aberdeen.”

Over 100 charities marched in the parade

Celebrate Aberdeen returned today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Celebrate Aberdeen’s next event will take place in October as they will host an awards ceremony.

This year’s award ceremony will take place at The Chester Hotel on Saturday, October 28.

Was you at today’s parade? Let us know in the comments.

2