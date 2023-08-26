‘Great to be back’: Celebrate Aberdeen brings joy to Union Street once again

Hundreds of the north-east’s unsung heroes have been congratulated as Celebrate Aberdeen returned for another year.

Crowds flocked to Union street to watch over 100 charities, voluntary groups and third sector organisations take part in the parade.

As well as charities like Guide Dogs Aberdeen, Clan, Abernecessities, Doddie Aid and Friends of Anchor, sports clubs, dance groups and musicians also took part.

The parade kicked off at Albyn Street with participants then making their way down Union Street to finish at Castlegate.

Thousands took to the streets to wave, cheer and clap as each of the organisations walked by.

Charities brought their mascots, waved flags and played music, interacting with crowds at every given chance.

‘Part of a bigger movement’

Gavin Begg, 53, attended the parade with Aberdeen YMCA and was “thrilled” to see such a great turn out at today’s event.

He said: “It’s great to be back and see so much young people turn up and be so enthusiastic about their charity.

“Trying to get young people out of bed on a Saturday morning is a task, so it’s great to see they are inspired and want to be part of a bigger movement.”

WEA – a leading voluntary adults education charity in Scotland – also took part in today’s parade.

Pam Simpson who held the charity’s banner said: “It is fabulous to see all of the charities in Aberdeen and it is great to see how many people are involved with charities in the city.”

Johnny Astille was another who took part in the event representing TLC – a charity that has sought to alleviate the effects of poverty for over 20 years.

Mr Astille commented: “What a fantastic event celebrating all of the hard work across the city.”

A variety of groups took to the streets, including Charlie House, We Too, Home Start and Friends of the Neuro Ward.

Major Peter Renshaw who works with The Salvation Army added: “It’s so great to see the community take part in an initiative that brings the city together to celebrate all of the support offered.”

Mrs Linda Rendall who took part in the parade in support of Living Well Project was “delighted to be part of the parade”.

The Living Well Project aspires to improve the physical, emotional and social wellbeing for the lonely and isolated and also for those living with dementia, and their carers.

Mrs Rendall added: “We are delighted to take part and showcase all of the volunteer work and opportunities that are on offer across Aberdeen.”

Miss Precious Ajide from The Bridge also said: “It’s so fun and entertaining. It’s great to see all of the charities take part in Aberdeen.”

Over 100 charities marched in the parade

Celebrate Aberdeen’s next event will take place in October as they will host an awards ceremony.

This year’s award ceremony will take place at The Chester Hotel on Saturday, October 28.

Was you at today’s parade? Let us know in the comments.