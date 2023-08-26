Forres Mechanics too slick for Highland League Cup holders Banks o’ Dee

Forres Mechanics booked their place in the second round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in style with a convincing 4-2 win over holders Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Three goals in the first half but Steven MacDonald’s side firmly in control against Dee before Jack Grant added a fourth after Jevan Anderson had been sent off for the home side on the hour mark.

Following a low-key start Jack Grant’s ambitious 35 yard free kick for Forres flew over the cross bar in the eighth minute.

The home side responded as Lachie Macleod beat Can Cans goalkeeper Lee Herbert in a race for the ball before picking out team-mate Michael Philipson but the Forres defence managed to block his effort.

Dee’s Chris Antoniazzi then saw his shot blocked by Lee Fraser before the visitors opened the scoring with a terrific counter attack in the 18th minute.

Mark McLauchlan’s through ball released Ethan Cairns in space and the on-loan Caley Thistle attacker beat Andy Shearer in the Dee goal with a terrific rising strike from the edge of the box.

Dee looked to respond immediately and Antoniazzi hit the crossbar with a drive from the edge of the box before Shaun Morrison of Forres saw his shot saved by Shearer.

Forres two up in half an hour

However, there was nothing the home goalkeeper could do to prevent Forres from doubling their lead in the 28th minute.

McLauchlan’s long ball allowed Craig MacKenzie to break the offside trap and the striker ran clear on goal before beating Shearer with a composed finish.

The home side needed a response quickly and they got one just after the half hour mark as Macleod’s header was cleared off the line as far as Philipson who managed to convert the rebound after firing in a shot which bounced down before looping over the Forres defence into the net.

Forres squandered a great chance to regain their two-goal lead within a minute of conceding when Calum Howarth headed a corner back across goal for Calum Frame but he headed over the crossbar.

The visitors did manage a third in first half stoppage time though as the Dee defence failed to deal with a corner and Fraser fired a low first-time shot past Shearer to make it 3-1 at the interval.

Red card ends Dee hopes of a comeback

The home side’s hopes of getting back into the game when defender Jevan Anderson was shown a straight red card for a foul on McMcLauchlan on the edge of the box.

Anderson argued his case but referee Joel Kennedy stood by his decision.

It went from bad to worse for the home side as from the resulting free kick Grant curled the ball past the wall and goalkeeper Shearer to make it 4-1.

Dee kept plugging away and MacLeod found himself one on one with Herbert but the Forres goalkeeper saved his effort.

The home side continued to push forward and Lachie MacLeod reduced the deficit in stoppage time when converted Antoniazzi’s cutback to make it 4-2.