Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars kick off fang-tastic line-up for Comic Con Aberdeen 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars kick off fang-tastic line-up for Comic Con Aberdeen 2024

Comic Con Aberdeen has announced its first two guests.

By Jenna Scott
James Marsters will visit the north-east next year for Aberdeen Comic Con. Image: Shutterstock.
James Marsters will visit the north-east next year for Aberdeen Comic Con. Image: Shutterstock.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars James Marsters and Juliet Landau will trade Sunnydale for Comic Con Aberdeen next year.

Marsters is best known for playing bleach blonde villain-turned-anti-hero Spike who first joined the show’s second season alongside Landau’s Drusilla.

Fans of the supernatural-drama, which led an award-winning run from 1997-2003, can meet the duo when Comic Con Aberdeen returns to The P&J Live in March.

They will get the chance to quiz them on their time on the show.

James Marsters played fan-favourite Spike. Image: 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

Autographs and photo opportunities with the pair are now available on the Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen website.

Talks ongoing for further Comic Con guests

Whilst an impressive start to the line-up, a spokesman for Comic Con said they currently have 11 contracts locked in – with more names to be announced in coming days.

Organisers have already vowed to make it “bigger and better” than the 2023 show.

Thousands of fans flocked through the doors to meet stars from Stranger Things, Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead and Doctor Who at this year’s offering.

Crowds gathered to snap selfies, show off their cosplays and banter with some of the famous faces visiting the north-east, including Dog Soldiers actor Sean Pertwee and Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien.

Comic Con Aberdeen will return to the P&J Live on March 23 and 24. Tickets are available now.

Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen’s out of this world Comic Con?

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead Community Hospital is continuing to try and bring a legionella bacteria under control after outbreak.
Legionella traces detected at Peterhead hospital - seven months on
Side-on view of Bain's Coaches bus outside hotel.
Bain's Coaches boss has operator licence revoked after inspectors find buses 'deliberately' not maintained…
Police are investigating a fire in Stoneywood.
More than £10,000 damage caused to Stoneywood business
Aberdeen embezzler Coleen Muirhead. Image: Matthew Donnelly
'I have done Panda Rosa out of a lot of money': Aberdeen grandmother embezzled…
An artist impression of the expanded Jamieson and Carry store on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Nason Foster Limited
Jamieson and Carry's million-pound plans for Union Street expansion
Drink-driver Kireeanne Brownlee. Image: Facebook
Drink-driving Aberdeen mum crashed car with child in backseat
Gannet sailing yacht in 1934.
'It's just plain luck': Man restoring 112-year-old boat discovers family link following worldwide search
The new street in the Kirkton development will be named after Davie Ferguson. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
New Fraserburgh street to be named after Gordon Highlander Davie Ferguson
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Murder trial of Mintlaw man Wayne Fraser - evidence on Wednesday August 30 included testimony from the medical examiner's office Picture shows; Murder accused Wayne Fraser sees his dead wife's wheelchair as it's shown to the jury in his trial. Lowndes County Court House, Columbus, Mississippi, USA. Supplied by WCBI Date; 31/08/2023
Jurors see wheelchair of disabled wife allegedly shot dead by Mintlaw man
SPE Offshore Europe 2019.
Offshore Europe expected to deliver £50 million-plus boost to north-east

Conversation