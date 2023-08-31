Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars kick off fang-tastic line-up for Comic Con Aberdeen 2024

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars James Marsters and Juliet Landau will trade Sunnydale for Comic Con Aberdeen next year.

Marsters is best known for playing bleach blonde villain-turned-anti-hero Spike who first joined the show’s second season alongside Landau’s Drusilla.

Fans of the supernatural-drama, which led an award-winning run from 1997-2003, can meet the duo when Comic Con Aberdeen returns to The P&J Live in March.

They will get the chance to quiz them on their time on the show.

Autographs and photo opportunities with the pair are now available on the Comic Con Scotland Aberdeen website.

Talks ongoing for further Comic Con guests

Whilst an impressive start to the line-up, a spokesman for Comic Con said they currently have 11 contracts locked in – with more names to be announced in coming days.

Organisers have already vowed to make it “bigger and better” than the 2023 show.

Thousands of fans flocked through the doors to meet stars from Stranger Things, Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead and Doctor Who at this year’s offering.

Crowds gathered to snap selfies, show off their cosplays and banter with some of the famous faces visiting the north-east, including Dog Soldiers actor Sean Pertwee and Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien.

Comic Con Aberdeen will return to the P&J Live on March 23 and 24. Tickets are available now.