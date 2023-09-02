Desperate Aberdeen traders offer police cash to deal with anti-social youths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Desperate Aberdeen traders offer police cash to deal with anti-social youths

It has emerged that 20% of those causing trouble in the city centre come from outwith Aberdeen.

By Denny Andonova
Police patrol on Aberdeen's Union Street.
City centre businesses have jumped at the opportunity to help police tackle antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Despairing business owners are prepared to dip into their own pockets to deal with youths hellbent on causing mayhem in Aberdeen city centre.

Police have lifted the lid on their efforts to target anti-social behaviour plaguing the heart of the city.

They say the problem has become so severe that desperate traders are now offering up their own money towards solutions.

And amid concerns the Scottish Government’s free buses scheme is making things worse, they add that 18% of the teenage troublemakers are from outside Aberdeen.

Empty streets led to ‘decreased tolerance to young people’

The lack of footfall into the city centre – which Chief Inspector Darren Bruce says remains an “attractive place for young people” – is also said to amplify issues as groups now “stand out”.

Officers have noticed a “decreased tolerance to young people” and “aggravated prejudice” towards them – although the number of distressed calls has dropped.

The Evening Express front page on Saturday, August 5. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A whistleblower recently revealed to us how antisocial behaviour at Union Square has escalated to the point where going to work “feels like going to war”.

Our exclusive article detailed the worker’s misery at the hands of mobbing youths causing havoc and thousands of pounds worth of damage.

One shop was forced to close too, as employees claimed they were often subjected to youths spitting at them, exploding firecrackers and making sexual comments.

And improvised kickboxing matches at Union Terrace Gardens raised further concerns.

Despite issues being all too apparent to visitors to the city centre, public protection convener Miranda Radley said media coverage of the city centre challenges was “maybe not as helpful as it could be”.

Her council committee will quiz cops on anti-social behaviour in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Complaints about anti-social behaviour have dropped – but more work needs to be done

Police reports show January and May have been the worst months for officers dealing with antisocial behaviour – with the main perpetrators said to be teens aged 14-16.

Calls spiked to 118 during the colder months, while there were 84 complaints in spring.

This shows that youth disorder calls from across the whole city dropped by 3% in 2022, but incidents of antisocial behaviour in the city centre increased by 55%. Image: Police Scotland.

But police think there is still light at the end of the tunnel.

Since May, the number of complaints about troublemakers has dropped by 42%.

This is compared to a shock rise last year, when reports of antisocial behaviour doubled within 12 months.

What is the solution?

Police and city wardens have launched a “high visibility and robust approach” to Aberdeen city centre anti-social behaviour last year.

The Operation Galaxite crackdown relies on both public call-outs and statistical data to target the problem.

But desperate to keep teens away from trouble, top brass have sought advice from Dundee charity Hot Chocolate.

Chief Inspector David Paterson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Chief Inspector David Paterson is leading robust work against antisocial behaviour in the city centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The group has proved successful at encouraging “good citizenship” by offering youngsters support and guidance.

And police is now looking to take lessons learned and implement more of that in Aberdeen – with some cash aid from city centre businesses.

A UK charity has also expressed an interest to help officers craft their own approach to tackling antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen.

So far, this has involved creating a “safe space” for youngsters at the Tesco in Sheddocksley and informing the parents of those causing issues.

Exclusive: The ‘hellish’ Union Square ‘party rooms’ where teens drink and have underage sex

