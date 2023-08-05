Exclusive: The ‘hellish’ Union Square ‘party rooms’ where teens drink and have underage sex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: The ‘hellish’ Union Square ‘party rooms’ where teens drink and have underage sex

The troubling stories of youth gangs barely scratch the surface of goings-on at Union Square, where going to work "feels like going to war". An insider tells us stories from the frontline of Aberdeen's antisocial behaviour battle.

An anonymous worker has spoken out about antisocial behaviour at Union Square in Aberdeen.
An anonymous worker has spoken out about antisocial behaviour at Union Square in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

There’s a place down by Aberdeen bus station that people call hell…

There are growing concerns about kids running amok in Union Square: drinking, romping and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“Going to work, every day I feel like I’m going to war,” a whistleblower tells The Press and Journal.

The worker at Union Square has lifted the lid on the chaos the summer holidays have brought upon them.

We have granted them anonymity to protect their job.

They tell us: “Coming to The P&J is my last resort.

“What’s happening is wrong. Union Square is the most hostile and dangerous place I have ever worked.”

They tell us of several problems at the mall, including:

  • “Less than useless” security guards
  • Parent and child room lock-ins make part of Union Square “hell”
  • Teenage fire risks
  • How even bags of Flumps were used to wreak thousands in damage

No-touch policy drives security exodus

The school break might be a sweaty peak of antisocial behaviour, bringing the situation to crisis point. But it is a year-round problem.

The whistleblower tells us that differences in guidelines for security staff between the shopping centres make Union Square the top destination for those hellbent on mayhem.

Most of the permanent security staff, we’re told, have walked out because they aren’t allowed to lay a hand on the troublemakers.

“They don’t try it at other centres, because they get their arms up their back and marched out,” our source bemoans.

The mall, which opened in 2009, is said to have become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Less than useless” agency guards have replaced them, the no-touch policy leaving them with little other option but to “actively walk away from problems”.

Bosses have argued agency or not, the security staff are following procedure.

They insist that antisocial behaviour is a “widespread” issue across Aberdeen, not exclusive to the mall.

A spokeswoman also hailed the centre’s “first-class safety procedures”.

And she argued that their approach – which includes “responding to increased needs when necessary” – has led to a reduction in problems.

The centre is still the most successful in the city. Image: DC Thomson

Staff under constant threat of violence and antisocial behaviour

But staff and customers are under a “constant threat of violence,” the insider tells us, listing off examples. They claim:

  • A man who worked in the control room got spat on.
  • A woman had to take a week off ill, and then use up holiday days, after being attacked. She’s reduced her hours since.
  • Security staff leave the gangs to it as they wreak havoc and cause wanton destruction, smashing up toilets and slashing chairs in the booths of restaurants.

The whistleblower adds: “The antisocial behaviour has only been getting worse over a number of years, but this is as bad as I’ve seen it.”

The Evening Express front page on July 5 2023 revealed Nespresso blamed unruly gangs of youths for the closure of its Union Square stall.

Our readers too have told us of their suffering at the hands of youths in the shopping centre.

It has even caused Nespresso to shut up its stall and flee.

Staff claim they were spat at, subjected to sexual comments and had sweets and firecrackers thrown at them.

Union Square security dog drafted in to tackle problems

In February, the arrival of a patrol dog hit the headlines.

But our insider claims bosses’ insistence on it wearing a muzzle rendered it as useful as a “soldier going into war with handcuffs on”.

In February, the Evening Express reported on Union Square bringing "ruff justice" to sort out the antisocial behaviour. It lasted months before being withdrawn.
In February, the Evening Express reported on Union Square bringing “ruff justice” to sort out the antisocial behaviour. It lasted months before being withdrawn.
The security dog seen here in the mall. Image: DC Thomson

Much of the concern is around unruly kids but the perpetrators are not solely children.

Union Square’s position between city needle exchanges poses problems with drug users too, our source says.

Cleaning up needles has become such a regular part of the day job that Union Square cleaning staff have been issued with stab-proof turtleskin gloves.

Union Square ‘party rooms’ where louts run wild

But, the worst part of Union Square, our insider says, is around the east toilets. The facilities down by the bus station.

“Everyone working here calls it hell – because you know what you’re going to have to deal with,” they say.

Kids as young as 12 lock themselves away in the parent and children room and disabled toilets.

The Union Square toilets were found in a state of disrepair last week. Image: Supplied
The Union Square toilets were found in a state of disrepair last week. Image: Supplied

Inside, they are said to drink, roll joints and even have underage sex.

It’s claimed a cleaner stumbled upon a girl, no older than 15, performing a sex act on a slightly older boy recently.

On that occasion, security showed them the door.

But the whistleblower tells us: “No one can stop the parties. They aren’t allowed.

“The biggest fear for management is adverse publicity. Everything else is just window dressing.”

It comes only a month after city public protection convener Miranda Radley urged councillors to “push the narrative” that Aberdeen city centre is safe.

Public protection convener Miranda Radley encouraged councillors to 'push the narrative' that Aberdeen city centre is safe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Public protection convener Miranda Radley encouraged councillors to tell the public that Aberdeen city centre is safe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Overwhelmingly it’s the negative stories that are portrayed in the media – that are maybe not as helpful as they could be,” she said.

Teen blasted muffin for an hour in microwave – forcing family room to close

Family rooms – parent and child rooms billed by Union Square as “safe, clean environments for young families” – are the favoured venue.

They boast microwaves, installed for heating up milk, as the mall offers parents an “escape from the hustle and bustle”.

Making use of the facilities, teens have come armed with ready meals to lay on a spread at their get-togethers.

But staff have also been confronted with acrid smoke pouring out from the family room in the upper floor toilets.

On one occasion our source mentions, a cookie or a muffin had been left on full blast for an hour.

double chocolate muffins.
An incinerated muffin is said to have caused headaches for management.

Found after 30 minutes, it was reduced to coal. The room was forced closed for a couple of days as a result.

Since, the teens have decanted back to the east.

Opening hours for the family room have recently been scaled back from 9pm to 7pm.

But Union Square bosses have denied the smoky incident – which they otherwise did not comment on – had driven the change.

‘This is a pricey burger!’

Toilets are vandalised weekly. Crucial pieces of equipment like the hoist in the disabled bathroom have been left in pieces a handful of times.

“At any one time, at least half of the Union Square disabled toilets are out of order due to the disruptive behaviour.”

In the public restrooms, thousands of pounds worth of damage is caused by yob squads kicking doors off cubicles, destroying sinks and ripping hand driers off the wall.

A recent raid by more than a dozen boys and girls totalled up to more than £5,000.

Even bags of Flump marshmallows were put to nefarious use, blocking the east end public and Burger King toilets.

The centre also boasts a huge Cineworld. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“You have 15 teenagers coming in. They buy a 99p burger and now they are customers, but cause thousands of pounds in damage.

“Tell me how this is good business, please?”

Hand dryers have been transplanted from the staff changing rooms to patch the public facilities back up.

“At least we still have sinks,” our insider jokes.

A spokeswoman for Union Square told The P&J they “always” carry out any and all repairs.

Near crush trolley throws ‘happen repeatedly’ at Union Square

Our insider couldn’t help but laugh at our coverage of antisocial behavior at the shopping mall too.

The terrifying tales barely scratch the surface of what staff face every day, they say.

A youth was charged after a woman was "almost crushed" by a trolley dropped out of the Union Square car park.
A youth was charged after a woman was “almost crushed” by a trolley dropped out of the Union Square car park.

Youngsters had thrown a shopping trolley off the multi-storey car park, very nearly striking a woman below.

“It happens repeatedly,” our source says.

Despite raising concerns with the management of the for-sale shopping centre, all that has been done to protect staff is move the bins.

Before then, staff had to run the gauntlet of raining ironmongery as they put away the recycling.

It’s claimed trolleys are often flung from these terrifying heights. Image: Google Maps

Claims Union Square owners too focussed on appearances

Our source claims Union Square workers have taken concerns to management on numerous occasions.

The mall is top of the pile in Aberdeen in terms of occupancy, with plans being drawn up to make the recently-sold Trinity and Bon Accord centres competitive again.

The Trinity Centre has been bought by a local Aberdeen company. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A £150 million sell-off of Union Square was reportedly being eyed up by owner Hammerson last year. News is yet to break of any conclusion.

Our anonymous worker said the image the mall cultivates until then is “lip service and window dressing”.

“We are not looked after. Health and safety are dirty words.

“They won’t do anything because they are scared of negative publicity, losing potential business and deterring buyers for the centre.”

What is Union Square saying to the concerns?

A spokeswoman of Union Square said: “Antisocial behaviour is an ongoing issue across the city of Aberdeen and we are working together with our partners and stakeholders including the business improvement district, the council and police to help tackle this.

“We work with an established and highly reputable security partner to bring first-class safety procedures to Union Square and have responded to increased needs when necessary.

“This approach has been effective and resulted in a significant reduction in the rate of antisocial behaviour reported onsite.

“The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority and we will continue to be committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.”

Conversation