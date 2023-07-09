Teenagers run riot, traders in despair and a ‘wild west’ for the disabled… But councillors urged to ‘push the narrative’ that Aberdeen city centre is safe

City councillors have been urged to “push a narrative” about safety in Aberdeen – despite concerns the central Union Street stretch is “the Wild West”.

Public protection convener Miranda Radley said media coverage of troubles in the city centre was “maybe not as helpful as it could be”.

The comments from the Aberdeen SNP group’s deputy leader came a day after Market Street to Bridge Street was likened to the “Wild West”.

And, within the same week as antisocial behaviour of mobbing youths was blamed for a shop closure in Union Square.

Late last month, five teenagers were charged over antisocial behaviour and assaults in Aberdeen city centre.

Trouble hotspot, the St Nicholas Kirkyard, is now being locked up at 4pm every day to prevent gatherings there.

And groups of teens fighting in Union Terrace Gardens also proved cause for concern for our readers.

‘NOT HELPFUL’: ‘Concerning’ claims about central Union Street being a ‘Wild West’

Campaigners have warned that speedy electric mopeds zipping around the blind and hard of hearing could mean people with disabilities or mobility issues feel excluded from the area.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan pressed Chief Superintendent Graeme Mackie, on what police could do to address the “concerning” behaviour.

“We could probably deploy our entire police resource and try to tackle that,” the north-east commander told the public protection committee on Thursday.

“I don’t think that is what the committee would want our police service to be doing.”

Earlier this week, visually impaired Graham Findlay said events on Union Street “scare the life” out of those he helps through North East Sensory Services (Ness).

But the chief superintendent said antisocial cycling was a Scotland-wide issue.

“In terms of the green agenda,” he added, the police would “encourage responsible use of environmentally friendly transport”.

‘NOT HELPFUL’: Police to look at delivery bikes in Aberdeen city centre

Ch Supt Mackie said: “We need to make sure we balance enforcement and education, and that I deploy my resources to our key priorities. I balance all of that.

“A lot of ebikes are absolutely legal and appropriate. But I am well aware, seeing it myself mostly off duty, that there are ebikes that are illegal.

“There is legislation to address and deal with that. And we do.

“We need to prioritise where we tackle that – particularly when we speak about ensuring no loss of life on the road or antisocial driving.”

He highlighted that incoming Aberdeen South policing boss, Chief Inspector Andy Scott, would “pick up on” the work in the city centre.

Many drivers utilise electric bikes, scooters or mopeds. Disability campaigners specifically mentioned them among the dangers in the city centre.

‘THE NARRATIVE’: Aberdeen retains night-time safety gong

However, Ch Supt Mackie was roundly congratulated for safety in Aberdeen as the city retained its Purple Flag accreditation for a 10th year.

Similar to the green and blue flags handed out for pristine parks and beaches, the award recognises excellence in managing the night-time economy of a city.

“While there is always room for improvement on all things, given resource, I would thank the police for their contribution in making our city centre a safe place,” Mr McLellan added.

It was then his SNP colleague, convener Radley, warned councillors “to be careful” about how they spoke of the city centre.

“A lot of very good work does happen and we really need to push that narrative because overwhelmingly it’s the negative stories that are portrayed in the media – that are maybe not as helpful as they could be.

“So any promotion of things like the Purple Flag is always welcome.”